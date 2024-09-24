86BDL4650D/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|WiFi
|WiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2 (slide-in module)
|Other connections
|4G/LTE antenna connectors
|Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
|USB 2.0 (x1)
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|Video input
|DVI-I (x 1)
|DisplayPort 1.4 (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|USB 3.0 (x2)
|VGA (via DVI)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.4 (x1)
|External control
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Convenience
|WiFi protocol
|a b g n, 802.11 ax, 802.11 ac
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 10 x 15
|Signal loop through
|IR Loopthrough
|DisplayPort
|RS232
|Network controllable
|RS232
|External 4G mPCIe slot
|RJ45
|WiFi
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Philips logo (x1)
|AC Switch Cover
|USB Cover (x1)
|Screws
|AC Power Cord
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Quick start guide
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
|WiFi module
|Wire Clamper (x3)
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1929.0 mm
|Set Height
|1100 mm
|Product weight
|50.4 kg
|Wall Mount
|600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
|Product weight (lb)
|111.11 lb
|Bezel width
|15.5 mm (Even bezel)
|Set Height (inch)
|43.31
|Set Width (inch)
|75.94
|Set Depth
|69.5(D@Wall mount) /91.8(D@Handle) mm
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.74(D@Wall mount) / 3.61(D@Handle)
Internal Player
|Memory
|4GB RAM
|GPU
|ARM Mali-T860 MP4
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|CPU
|2x A72 + 4x A53
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|250 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Energy Label Class
|G
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|MPEG
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
|AVI
|MP4
|MPEG4
|VP8
|VP9
|WEBM
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
Operating conditions
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Spanish
|Polish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Italian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|RoHS
|CB
|CCC
|EMF
|FCC, Class A
|EnergyStar 8.0
|UL
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Progressive scan
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|4000:1
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Haze
|25%
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|85.6
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|217.4 cm
|Display colors
|1.07 Billion
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Panel technology
|VA
|Brightness
|500 cd/m²
|Pixel pitch
|0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1024 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
|640 x 480, 60Hz
|800 x 600, 60Hz
|Video formats
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|480i, 60Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
|2160p, 50, 60Hz
