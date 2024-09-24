Products

  • image

Philips L-Line 7000 Series

31BDL7531L/00

No limits. No boundaries. The Philips L-Line 7000 series is an LED signage solution for endless possibilities in shape and size. Seamless linking and multiple size options enable truly unique displays of any dimension for perfect results.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Convenience

Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight
Power loop throughFor 230 V environments: 12 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 6 cabinets or less, 10 A max
Signal control loop throughRJ45

Accessories

Power cable2 pcs
LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 pcs
QSG1 pcs

Cabinet

Receiving card quantity1 pcs
Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminium
Data connectorRJ45
Cabinet size (mm)750 x 250 x 40
Cabinet diagonal (inch)31.1"
Power connector3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
Cabinet resolution (W x H)240 x 80
Cabinet pixels (Dot)19,200
Cabinet area (m2)0.1875
Weight (kg)4.69
Receiving card brandNovaStar
Side angle (degree)45
Receiving card spec.A5S Plus

Power

Max. power cons. BC (W)<143.7
Black screen power cons. (W)<10
Input voltageAC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
Max. power cons. AC (W)<108
Typical power cons. (W)<36

Miscellaneous

Conformal coatinghub board, backside LED module
Fire retardancy certificationBS 476 Part7:1997
UL94
Regulatory approvalsEN55032
EN55035
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
RoHS
FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
EAC
Warranty2 years

Picture/Display

Calibration (brightness/colour)Supported
Brightness before calibration3500 nits
Colour temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Picture enhancementWide colour gamut display
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Brightness uniformity>=97%
Refresh rate (Hz)2100~3900 (14 bits:3900 Hz)
Viewing angle (horizontal)155 degree
PlacementLandscape
UsageIndoor
Aspect ratio3:1
Brightness after calibration2750 nits
Colour temperature default6500±500 K
Viewing angle (vertical)150 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)10000:1

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20~50 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%
Temperature range (operation)-20~45 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%

Module

LED lifetime(Hrs)100,000 at half brightness
Module size (W x H in mm)249.9*249.9
Pixel pitch (mm)3.1
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
LED typeSMD 1921 Copper wire
Module resolution (WxH pixels)80x80

Packaging Data

Gross weight (KG)9.36
Dimension of packaging (mm)950x421x224
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

31BDL7531L/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

31BDL7531L/00

