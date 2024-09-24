Products

Philips L-Line 7000 Series

31BDL7219L/00

No limits. No boundaries. The Philips L-Line 7000 series is an LED signage solution for endless possibilities in shape and size. Seamless linking and multiple size options enable truly unique displays of any dimension for perfect results.

Features

Technical Specifications

Convenience

Power loop throughFor 230 V environments: 12 cabinets or less; for 110 V environments: 6 cabinets or less
Signal control loop throughRJ45
Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight

Accessories

LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 pcs
Power cable2 pcs
QSG1 pcs

Cabinet

Data connectorRJ45
Receiving card quantity1 pcs
Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminium
Power connector3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
Cabinet diagonal (inch)31.1"
Cabinet resolution (W x H)384 x 128
Cabinet size (mm)750 x 250 x 40
IP ratingIP30
Weight (kg)4.81 kg (±241 g)
Receiving card brandNovastar
Cabinet pixels (Dot)49152
Cabinet area (m2)0.1875
Receiving card spec.A5S Plus
Side angle (degree)90

Power

Black screen power cons. (W)<10
Max. power cons. BC (W)<115
Input voltageAC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
Max. power cons. AC (W)<95
Typical power cons. (W)<31.67

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20~50 °C
Temperature range (operation)-20~45 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%

Miscellaneous

Fire retardancy certificationBS 476 Part7:1997
DIN4102-1
UL94
Conformal coatingYes (LED Module Bottom side and HUB board)
Regulatory approvalsEN55032
EN55035
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
RoHS
FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
EAC
Warranty2 years

Picture/Display

Colour temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Brightness before calibration1200 nits
Calibration (brightness/colour)Supported
Refresh rate (Hz)2100~3900 (14 bits:3900 Hz)
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Picture enhancementWide colour gamut display
Brightness uniformity>=97%
UsageIndoor
Aspect ratio3:1
Brightness after calibration900 nits
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
PlacementLandscape
Colour temperature default6500±500 K
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)3500:1

Module

Module size (W x H in mm)249.9 x 249.9 (tolerance: +0.05 / -0.1)
LED lifetime(Hrs)100,000 at half brightness
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
Pixel pitch (mm)1.9
Module resolution (WxH pixels)128 x 128
LED typeSMD 1515 Copper wire

Packaging Data

Dimension of packaging (mm)950x421x224
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

31BDL7219L/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

31BDL7219L/00

Manual

English UK

Downloads

31BDL7219L/00

Discover Philips L-Line 7000 Series

