41BDL7539L/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Convenience
|Ease of installation
|Guide pins
|Light weight
|Signal control loop through
|RJ45
|Power loop through
|For 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less, 10 A max
Accessories
|Power cable
|2 pcs
|LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
|2 pcs
|QSG
|1 pcs
Cabinet
|Receiving card quantity
|1 pcs
|Data connector
|RJ45
|Cabinet construction
|Die-Casting Aluminium
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|256 x 64
|Power connector
|3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
|Cabinet diagonal (inch)
|40.6"
|Cabinet size (mm)
|1000x250x42
|Weight (kg)
|5.87 kg (±294 g)
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.25
|Receiving card brand
|NovaStar
|Cabinet pixels (Dot)
|16,384
|Side angle (degree)
|45
|Receiving card spec.
|A5S Plus
Power
|Max. power cons. BC (W)
|<199
|Black screen power cons. (W)
|<11
|Input voltage
|AC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
|Max. power cons. AC (W)
|<143.7
|Typical power cons. (W)
|<47.9
Miscellaneous
|Conformal coating
|hub board, backside LED module
|Fire retardancy certification
|BS 476 Part7:1997
|UL94
|Regulatory approvals
|EN55032
|EN55035
|EN61000-3-2
|EN61000-3-3
|IEC/UL60950
|IEC/UL62368
|IEC62471
|RoHS
|FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
|EAC
|Warranty
|2 years
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~50 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10~80%
|Temperature range (operation)
|-20~45 °C
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10~85%
Picture/Display
|Colour temperature adjust range
|4000~9500 K (by software)
|Calibration (brightness/colour)
|Supported
|Brightness before calibration
|3500 nits
|Brightness uniformity
|>=97%
|Picture enhancement
|Wide colour gamut display
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Refresh rate (Hz)
|2100~3900 (14 bits:3900 Hz)
|Usage
|Indoor
|Placement
|Landscape
|Brightness after calibration
|2650 nits
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|140 degree
|Aspect ratio
|4:1
|Colour temperature default
|6500±500 K
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|140 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|11000:1
Module
|LED lifetime(Hrs)
|100,000 at half brightness
|Module size (W x H in mm)
|249.9*249.9
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|3.9
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|LED type
|SMD 1921 Copper wire
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|64 x 64
Packaging Data
|Gross weight (KG)
|11.28
|Dimension of packaging (mm)
|1270x421x224
