75BDL4152E/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Weight
|Product without stand (kg)
|45.5 kg
|Product with packaging (lb)
|125.22 lb
|Product without stand (lb)
|100.31 lb
|Product with packaging (kg)
|56.8 kg
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5–95% (without condensation)
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20–80% (without condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CB
|EAC
|EMF
|ETL
|Warranty
|5-year warranty
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|189.3 cm
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Pixel pitch
|0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
|OS UI resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Display colours
|1.07 billion
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Panel technology
|ADS
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|74.5
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|480p, 60 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|2160p, 50, 60 Hz
|480i, 60 Hz
|Computer formats
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|848 x 480, 60 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75, 85 Hz
|1152 x 864, 75 Hz
|1280 x 960, 60, 85 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1366 x 768, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
Interactivity
|Protection glass
|Anti-Glare
|Blue light filter
|Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
|Multi-touch technology
|0-gap Infrared touch
|Plug and play
|HID compliant
|Touchpoints
|40 simultaneous touchpoints
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
|Video output
|HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
|Video input
|HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
|USB 3.0 (x 2)
|USB 2.0 (x 1)
|USB-C (up to 65 W)
|USB-C
|Audio input
|3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
|Bluetooth
|5.2 BLE
|Other connections
|OPS
|USB-B (x 2)
|Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Gb LAN x 2
Convenience
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Other convenience
|Carrying handles
|NFC
|Bluetooth
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
|Keyboard control
|Lockable
Accessories
|Optional accessories
|Pen tray with 3 x colour stylus and eraser
|Included Accessories
|Cleaning cloth (x 1)
|AC Power Cord
|Philips logo (x 1)
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
|AC switch cover and Screw x 1
|HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|Touch Pen (x 2)
Internal Player
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|Memory
|8 GB
|CPU
|4 x A73 + 4 x A53
|GPU
|Multi-Core Mali-G52
|Wi-Fi
|2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz
Dimensions
|Wall Mount
|600 x 400 mm, M8
|Set Height
|1018.3 mm
|Set Width
|1715.2 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|67.53
|Set Depth
|116.15 mm
|Set Height (inch)
|40.09
|Bezel width
|16.7 mm(T/R/L), 41.5 mm(B)
|Set Depth (inch)
|4.57
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 20 W
Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (Typical)
|155 W
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|WEBP
|USB Playback Video
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
|MPEG1/2
|MPEG4
|VP8
|VP9
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
