E-Line

75BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint glass, it's ideal for heavy daily use in busy environments.

Features

Technical Specifications

Weight

Product without stand (kg)45.5 kg
Product with packaging (lb)125.22 lb
Product without stand (lb)100.31 lb
Product with packaging (kg)56.8 kg

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% (without condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL
Warranty5-year warranty

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
Brightness400 cd/m²
OS UI resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.07 billion
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Panel technologyADS
Response time (typical)8 ms
Operating systemAndroid 13
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480p, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
Computer formats800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
848 x 480, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75, 85 Hz
1152 x 864, 75 Hz
1280 x 960, 60, 85 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
1360 x 768, 60 Hz
1366 x 768, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz

Interactivity

Protection glassAnti-Glare
Blue light filter
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant
Touchpoints40 simultaneous touchpoints

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
Video outputHDMI 2.0 (x 1)
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x 3)
USB 3.0 (x 2)
USB 2.0 (x 1)
USB-C (up to 65 W)
USB-C
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
Bluetooth5.2 BLE
Other connectionsOPS
USB-B (x 2)
Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Gb LAN x 2

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Other convenienceCarrying handles
NFC
Bluetooth
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Keyboard controlLockable

Accessories

Optional accessoriesPen tray with 3 x colour stylus and eraser
Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x 1)
AC Power Cord
Philips logo (x 1)
Quick start guide (x 1)
Remote control and AAA batteries
USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
AC switch cover and Screw x 1
HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Touch Pen (x 2)

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory8 GB
CPU4 x A73 + 4 x A53
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
Wi-Fi2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz

Dimensions

Wall Mount600 x 400 mm, M8
Set Height1018.3 mm
Set Width1715.2 mm
Set Width (inch)67.53
Set Depth116.15 mm
Set Height (inch)40.09
Bezel width16.7 mm(T/R/L), 41.5 mm(B)
Set Depth (inch)4.57

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 20 W

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)155 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
WEBP
USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

English UK

Downloads

75BDL4152E/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

75BDL4152E/00

Manual

English UK

Downloads

75BDL4152E/00

View all

