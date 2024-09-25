Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Connecting partners, worldwide

The Global Partner Alliance brings you together with a trusted network for proven integration support in every territory

image

Open² expanding your horizons

image

Empowering connections with the GPA – our mission

Looking for a global network of trusted integration partners to help scale your business into new areas for growth?

The PPDS Global Partner Alliance (GPA) is formed of leaders in the AV and IT sector, with expertise across the full cross section of industries. Designed to bring all PPDS customers connected, worldwide, white-labelled support to upscale projects and take business to the next level.

Empowering your business vision, everywhere.

image

Elevating global scalability for your business – our vision

The PPDS Global Partner Alliance (GPA) is a community of AV industry movers and shakers with proven experience and well-established business models.

This exclusive network is made up of trusted partners, across every region, who have been exclusively invited to connect our gold and platinum partners with global opportunities and advantages. Enabling scalable solutions with exceptional service and support.

image

Enabling international integrations for your sustainable growth

The Global Partner Alliance is an exclusive program designed to bring together elite business partners from around the world for the benefit of our PPDS community. Through the GPA, and our international customer management team, you – and your regional and global customers – benefit from a framework that ensures consistency and relevancy in every market in which we operate, together with precise planning and positioning.

Whether you are a system integrator, a consultant or any other business, at PPDS we aim to inspire you with the very best products, services and connections solutions. Including proven software and complementary hardware recommendations, to support your business pushing through the boundaries of today’s technology and inspire cutting edge solutions.

image

A select meeting of the very best

A meeting of the very best. GPA partners are selected and invited based on their capabilities and certifications, as well as their business model and relationship with PPDS. Brought together for you with integrity to bring credible, scalable solutions to help you meet customers’ needs, wherever they are in the world and whenever you need support.

This mutually beneficial relationship sets the foundation for you to take on global opportunities, managing international projects with white-labelled support to position your business globally.

Introducing the GPA

“The GPA is a trusted network that connects our partners with proven expertise – across every territory and in every marketplace.”


Simone Gagliardi – International Key Account Director, PPDS

Connect with the GPA now
image
icons ikam trusted network
TRUSTED NETWORK

Carefully formed to bring your business a trusted network of integration and solution partners in every territory.

streamline icon earth model 2 140x140
GLOBAL SCALABILITY

Helping to meet your customers’ needs with reliable, dynamic solutions that stretch your business potential.

icons ikam sustainable growth
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

Delivering white-labelled tailored support, enabling you to build your business – sustainably into the future.

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch