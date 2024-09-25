Products

image
image

Unlock industry expertise with global advantage

Every member of our International customer support team has been hand picked to bring their wealth of knowledge and experience – both across the AV sector and specific to your industry.

Meet your dedicated PPDS international key account directors. Together, you’ll be linked with the expertise you need to deliver seamless, coordinated and consistent display solutions in every part of the world.

image

Simone Gagliardi

Simone Gagliardi is a trusted and well-respected leader who has been with PPDS since 2011, when he joined the team as Sales Director for Italy.

Now, spearheading the PPDS Global Partner Alliance, Simone uses his experience and incredible knowledge of the Philips professional display portfolio and partner solutions, to actively collaborate with key international customers and channel partners in almost every country.

image

Mikael da Fonseca

Mikael da Fonseca is the PPDS International Key Account Director specialising in the Hospitality sector.

He has been with PPDS since 2013, when he joined the company as the Nordic Business Manager for Hospitality. After successfully directing the Nordics and Baltics region for over seven year, Mikael joined the International team in July 2022.

image

Sven Beinlich

Sven Beinlich joined PPDS as International Key Account Director for Retail in Q3 2022.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, including almost 15 at leading German system integrator, P.O.S. GmbH, Sven brings a true wealth of knowledge, skills, experience and ideas in retail installations, to share with our international retail customers.

image

Jason Bacon

Jason Bacon is the PPDS International Key Account Director specialising in the Corporate sector.

He has been with the company since Q4 2022, with an enviable track record and experience working with manufacturers, consultants and distributors in the AV industry.

image

Valeriia Polovkova

Valeriia Polovkova is often the first point of contact for our international customers, as our dedicated international project manager for tailored installations in hospitality, corporate and retail.

A self-proclaimed “problem solving specialist”, Valeriia joined PPDS with more than 10 years of AV industry experience, including specialist technical knowledge of Philips professional displays.

