Q-Line

43BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line 4K Ultra HD digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android-powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x 2)
USB 2.0 (x 2)
DVI-I (x 1)
USB 3.0 (x1)
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Other connectionsmicro SD
Audio input3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 3 x 3
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Keyboard controlLockable
Hidden

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x 1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Quick start guide
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable
USB cover and screws
Wire Clamper (x 3)

Internal Player

Memory16 GB
3 GB DDR
CPUQuad-Core Cortex A55
GPUG52 MC1

Dimensions

Wall Mount200 mm x 200 mm, M6
Set Height561.2 mm
Set Width973.0 mm
Set Width (inch)38.31
Set Depth63.5 mm mm
Set Depth (inch)2.50
Bezel width13.9 mm (Even bezel)
Product weight (lb)24.91 lb
Product weight11.29 kg
Set Height (inch)22.09

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)84 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Mains power100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.264
MPEG
H.263
H.265
AVI
MP4
VP8
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
FCC, Class A
VCCI
RoHS
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Brightness400 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.2451 x 0.2451 mm
Diagonal screen size (metric)108 cm
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Progressive scan
Display colours1.07 Billion
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Panel technologyADS
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)42.5
Response time (typical)8 ms
Operating systemAndroid 10
Haze2%

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats1080p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
Computer formats1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz
Show more specs

