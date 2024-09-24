25BDL4050I/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|Speaker output (earphone jack)
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and 5G Hz
|Other connections
|micro SD
|micro USB
|USB, type A
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Network controllable
|LAN (RJ45)
|Battery bay
|4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600 mAh) not included
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC power adapter
|Quick start guide (x 1)
Internal Player
|Storage
|16 GB EMMC
|Memory
|2 GB LPDDR3
|CPU
|Rockchip PX30
Dimensions
|Set Height
|357.4 mm
|Wall Mount
|100 x 100 mm
|Set Width
|602.4 mm
|Set Depth
|37.5 mm
|Product weight
|2.4 kg
Power
|Mains power
|20 V/2.25 A adapter
Communication
|Wi-Fi/ WLAN
|Wi-Fi 2.4 G (802.11 b/g/n) + 5 GHz
|Ethernet
|10 M/100 M
Miscellaneous
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Panel resolution
|3200 x 1800
|Display colours
|60,000
|Response time (typical)
|36 sec to update image
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|25.3
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-25 ~ 50 °C
|Relative humidity
|30 ~ 80 %
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (operation)
|15° ~ 35° °C
