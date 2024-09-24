Products

D-Line

86BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

The Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video outputDisplayPort 1.4 (x 1)
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2 (slide-in module)
Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
DisplayPort 1.4 (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
USB 3.0 (x 2)
VGA (via DVI)
Other connections4G/LTE antenna connectors
Micro USB (x 1) (OTG)
USB 2.0 (x 1)
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Audio input3.5 mm jack

Convenience

WiFi protocola b g n, 802.11 ax, 802.11 ac
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Network controllableRS232
External 4G mPCIe slot
RJ45
Wi-Fi
Tiled MatrixUp to 10 x 15
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Signal loop throughIR Loop through
DisplayPort
RS232

Accessories

Included AccessoriesRS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x 1)
AC Switch Cover
USB Cover (x 1)
Screws
AC Power Cord
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
Quick start guide
Remote control and AAA batteries
RS232 cable
Wi-Fi module
Wire Clamper (x 3)

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4 GB RAM
CPU2 x A72 + 4 x A53
GPUARM Mali-T860 MP4

Dimensions

Set Height1100 mm
Wall Mount600 (H) x 400 (V) mm, M8
Set Width1929.0 mm
Set Width (inch)75.94
Set Depth69.5 (D@Wall mount)/91.8 (D@Handle) mm
Product weight (lb)111.11 lb
Set Height (inch)43.31
Set Depth (inch)2.74 (D@Wall mount)/ 3.61 (D@Handle)
Bezel width15.5 mm (Even bezel)
Product weight50.4 kg

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassG
Consumption (Typical)250 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoMPEG
H.263
H.264
H.265
AVI
MP4
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
WEBM
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Spanish
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Italian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCE
RoHS
CB
CCC
EMF
FCC, Class A
EnergyStar 8.0
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20–80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5–95% RH (No condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
Diagonal screen size (metric)217.4 cm
Brightness500 cd/m²
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Progressive scan
Display colours1.07 Billion
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Aspect ratio16:9
Operating systemAndroid 11
Panel technologyVA
Response time (typical)8 ms
Haze25%
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Diagonal screen size (inch)85.6
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats1080p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
576i, 50 Hz
576p, 50 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60 Hz
Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
640 x 480, 60 Hz
800 x 600, 60 Hz
