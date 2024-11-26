MUSE team
PPDS makes available its latest technology to contemporary artists with an award created thanks to a dialogue with international experts from the artworld.
The Curator
The curator oversees designing and handling both the award and the exhibition presenting the 20 finalists.
Art Curator and Advisor, Founder of Jardino
Julia Rajacic
Julia Rajacic’s aspiration is to bring together Art and Sustainability. She therefore focuses on giving voice to artists that imagine sustainable worlds. Following a personal need for coherence, she also includes sustainability to her curatorial practice, organizing sustainable events where a particular attention is placed on eco-friendly approach through all the step curatorial process, such as traveling, shipping, exhibition staging, material selection and catering.
Julia graduated from Ecole du Louvre in Paris and ARTEM Business School in Nancy which gave her the foundations for a multidisciplinary approach. She then completed her training by a Master on Art Advisory from ARP University in Italy and a special course from Centre George Pompidou on Art & Ecology. She collaborated both with private collectors and public institutions such as Istituto Italiano di Cultura, Embassy of Republic of Korea, Institut Français, Gallerie Amarrage, Gallery Carré d’Artistes, AA29 Project Room and City of Paris and has worked with both established and emerging artists. In 2016, she co-curated the Belgrade International Triennial of Expanded Media. In 2020, she founded Jardino, a cultural agency that fosters ecological transition through the Arts. Since 2023, she is among the first Active Members from Gallery Climate Coalition, an international community of arts organizations working to reduce the sector’s environmental impacts.
The Jury Members
The jury panel is composed by renowned professionals from the artworld among museum director, curator, and gallerist.
Director of Museo Nazionale dell’Arte Digitale MNAD
Ilaria Bonacossa
Ilaria Bonacossa is an art historian and curator who formerly directed the Artissima International Fair of Contemporary Art. She has recently been nominated as the director of a MNAD (Museo Nazionale dell’Arte Digitale) dedicated to the promotion of digital art. With a degree in History of Contemporary Art from the Università Statale di Milano, she worked in New York at the Whitney Museum after a Master in Curatorial Studies at Bard College.
Prior to her role at Artissima, Bonacossa served in curatorial and directorial positions at the Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo in Turin, the Museo Villa Croce in Genova, Fondazione La Raia and the exhibition platform Antinori Art Projects. In 2013, she curated Katrin Sigurdardottir’s Icelandic Pavilion at the 55th Venice Biennale.
Ilaria Bonacossa has been a member of the Technical Committee for acquisitions of FRAC Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur, the Steering Committee of PAC in Milan, director for Italy of the Artist Pension Trust international programme, and a member of the Jury of the 52nd Venice Biennale.
Writer, Curator, and Art critic, co-founder of the Link Art Center
Domenico Quaranta
Domenico Quaranta is known for his work in the field of contemporary art, particularly new media and digital art. He has made significant contributions to the discourse surrounding art and technology, exploring the intersection of contemporary art practices with digital culture.
Quaranta has written extensively on topics such as net art, internet culture, video games, and the impact of technology on art production and consumption. His writings often analyze the social, cultural, and political implications of digital art, and he has been an advocate for recognizing the significance of new media practices within the art world.
He is the author, among other things, of Beyond New Media Art (Link Editions, 2013) and Surfing with Satoshi. Art, blockchain and NFTs (Postmedia Books, 2022). Since 2005 he has curated exhibitions for national and international institutions, including: MNAC, Bucharest; iMAL, Bruxelles; LABoral, Gijon; HeK, Basel; 319 Scholes, New York; Kunsthaus Langenthal; +MSUM, Ljubljana; Palazzo delle Esposizioni, Roma; Centre d’Art Contemporain, Genève; MGLC, Ljubljana; GAMeC, Bergamo. Professor at the Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera, Milan, he’s a co-founder of the Link Art Center (2011 – 2019).
Art Critic and Curator, Director of IPERCUBO gallery
Gabriela Galati
Gabriela Galati is professor of Theory and Methodology of Mass Media and Media Art Theory at NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti Milano and at IED, Turin, and of Aesthetics of New Media, Phenomenology of Contemporary Arts II and of Digital Cultures also in NABA.
In the past she taught Research Methodology at the University of Buenos Aires, the University of the Argentine Social Museum and Media Art Theory at Domus Academy, Milan. She has published Duchamp Meets Turing: Arte, modernismo, postumano (Postmedia Books, 2017), and the volume Ecologie complesse. Pensare l'arte oltre l'umano (Meltemi 2021). She writes reviews on art, philosophy, science and technology for Leonardo Reviews / Leonardo Journal (MIT Press), and regularly collaborates with AdVersus, Leonardo Journal, Acoustic Space Journal and Mimesis Scenari for scientific publications. She has edited for Mimesis Scenari the issues # 10 and # 11 dedicated to art and posthuman theory, and the first Italian translation of the book The End of Man. A feminist counter-apocalypse by media theorist Joanna Zylinska (2021 Rogas editions). Gabriela is co-founder and director of the contemporary art gallery IPERCUBO and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Plymouth.
Painting a healthier future with the MUSE Digital Art Award
Conducted under strict guidelines, all submissions must be designed for presentation on a Philips Tableaux display.
On 8 November the 20 finalists will be confirmed and announced for the exhibition in Milan, with entries prepared and wirelessly delivered onto 20 x individual Philips Tableaux displays installed at the event.
