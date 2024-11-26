Julia Rajacic’s aspiration is to bring together Art and Sustainability. She therefore focuses on giving voice to artists that imagine sustainable worlds. Following a personal need for coherence, she also includes sustainability to her curatorial practice, organizing sustainable events where a particular attention is placed on eco-friendly approach through all the step curatorial process, such as traveling, shipping, exhibition staging, material selection and catering.



Julia graduated from Ecole du Louvre in Paris and ARTEM Business School in Nancy which gave her the foundations for a multidisciplinary approach. She then completed her training by a Master on Art Advisory from ARP University in Italy and a special course from Centre George Pompidou on Art & Ecology. She collaborated both with private collectors and public institutions such as Istituto Italiano di Cultura, Embassy of Republic of Korea, Institut Français, Gallerie Amarrage, Gallery Carré d’Artistes, AA29 Project Room and City of Paris and has worked with both established and emerging artists. In 2016, she co-curated the Belgrade International Triennial of Expanded Media. In 2020, she founded Jardino, a cultural agency that fosters ecological transition through the Arts. Since 2023, she is among the first Active Members from Gallery Climate Coalition, an international community of arts organizations working to reduce the sector’s environmental impacts.