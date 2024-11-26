Global requirements

a) The application is open to two different categories, the Professional Artist category and the Student category.

b) The Applicants must be 18 years of age minimum at the time of submission.

Specific requirements



For the Professional Artist category

The application to the Professional Artist category is open to:

a) Artists from all around the world.

b) Artists that can demonstrate the participation to a minimum of 4 (four) exhibitions (solo or group show)

For the Student category

The application to the Student category is open to:

a) Students from an art or design school based in Italy, the country selected for the final exhibition of the Award’s 2023 edition.

In applying for the Award, You confirm that You are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any award You may win. The Promoter may require You to provide proof that You are eligible to enter the competition, including a document proving your inscription to an Italian art or design school if you apply under the Student category.

The Promoter reserves all rights to disqualify You if Your application of one Artwork does not comply with the Requirements for submitted Artwork (detailed below under clause 2.4.) or if Your conduct is contrary to the spirit or intention of the Award.