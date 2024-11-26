MUSE terms and conditions
A cultural initiative that brings together creative minds with the latest technology to shape innovative solutions to today’s biggest ecological challenges.
Overview
AWARD
The winner of the Award will receive €3,000 and one Philips Tableaux display.
The winner of the Student Special Mention will receive one Philips Tableaux display.
The winner of the Public Special Mention will receive one Philips Tableaux display.
The 20 finalists' artwork will be showcased in the final exhibition, to be held in Milan in November 2023.
GUIDELINES FOR APPLICATION
The application is open to two categories, 'Professional Artist' and 'Student'.
Applicants must be 18 years of age minimum at the time of submission.
Applicants must send their artwork AND the application form in Annex 1 of the Terms and Conditions at application@muse-ppds.com
SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS
For the Professional Artist category, the application is open to artists from around the world who can demonstrate participation at a minimum of four exhibitions (solo or group show).
For the Student category, the application is open to students from an art or design school based in Italy, the country selected for the final exhibition of the Award’s 2023 edition.
THEME
The energy for tomorrow
DEADLINE
20 October 2023
ACCEPTED MEDIA
Digital artworks - see technical guidelines
Media accepted are static bidimensional digital artworks (digital painting, digital drawing, vector artwork, digital photography, matte painting, pixel art…). Accepted file formats are .jpg or .jpeg. Artwork can be either landscape or portrait orientation, with the related resolutions: - 1800 x 3200 pixels for the portrait orientation. - 3200 x 1800 pixels for the landscape orientation. The selected artworks from the finalists will be exhibited on the Philips Tableaux Advanced Colour ePaper (ACeP) display.See detailed suggestions about optimal technical criteria for artworks to be displayed on Philips Tableaux in the technical guidelines.
Please read these Terms and Conditions below carefully before completing Your application form (the “Application Form”) as they will form the contract between You and the Promoter. You can also download a copy of these terms and conditions, together with the application form, here. And a copy of the guidelines for creating your artwork, here.
Participation is free of charge and completed by sending the application form
MUSE is particularly keen to encourage artists from all over the world to submit works that show creative vision: imagination, originality, genuine creativity, and commitment to a low environmental footprint. We invite you to submit your artwork on this year's theme: The Energy for Tomorrow.
Terms and conditions
These Terms and Conditions (the “Terms”) apply to Your application of one artwork (the “Artwork”) to MUSE - Digital Art Award (the “Award”) and the exhibition of Your Artwork by PPDS either during or after the presentation of the Award.
“You” and “Your” shall refer to the person submitting the Artwork and potentially exhibiting the submitted Artwork.
Please read these Terms and Conditions carefully before completing Your application form (the “Application Form”) as they will form the contract between You and the Promoter (defined below).
1. THE PROMOTER AND PURPOSES OF THE AWARD
The promoter of the MUSE - Digital Art Award (hereinafter called “Award”) is MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V., registered in the Netherlands, with its head offices in Amsterdam, trading as PPDS.
The Award aims to bring together contemporary artists with the latest technology to shape innovative solutions to today’s environmental challenges.
For the first edition of MUSE - Digital Art Award, artists are invited to reflect on one of the biggest themes from today’s ecological challenges: the energy for tomorrow.
2. PROCEDURES AND TERMS OF PARTICIPATION
Participation to the Award is free of charge and completed by sending the application in accordance with these Terms.
MUSE - Digital Art Award is particularly keen to encourage artists from all over the world to submit works that show creative vision: imagination, originality, genuine creativity, and commitment to a low environmental footprint.
2.1. THEME
You are invited to submit Your Artwork on the theme of The Energy for Tomorrow.
2.2. HOW TO ENTER
The application will be open from 08:00pm Central European Summer Time on 28 August 2023 (the "Opening Date") to 10:00am Central European Summer Time on 20 October 2023 (the "Closing Date") inclusive.
All applications must be received by the Promoter by no later than 10:00am Central Europe Summer Time on the Closing Date. All competition entries received after the Closing Date are automatically disqualified.
A valid Application should contain:
The signed Application form contained in Annex 1 to this document.
The file containing the digital Artwork.
A picture portrait from the applicant.
An updated CV (only for the Professional Artist category).
Application should be sent by email to the address application@muse-ppds.com specifying in the email’s subject your name, last name, and category (Professional Artist or Student)
2.3. ELIGIBILITY
Global requirements
a) The application is open to two different categories, the Professional Artist category and the Student category.
b) The Applicants must be 18 years of age minimum at the time of submission.
Specific requirements
For the Professional Artist category
The application to the Professional Artist category is open to:
a) Artists from all around the world.
b) Artists that can demonstrate the participation to a minimum of 4 (four) exhibitions (solo or group show)
For the Student category
The application to the Student category is open to:
a) Students from an art or design school based in Italy, the country selected for the final exhibition of the Award’s 2023 edition.
In applying for the Award, You confirm that You are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any award You may win. The Promoter may require You to provide proof that You are eligible to enter the competition, including a document proving your inscription to an Italian art or design school if you apply under the Student category.
The Promoter reserves all rights to disqualify You if Your application of one Artwork does not comply with the Requirements for submitted Artwork (detailed below under clause 2.4.) or if Your conduct is contrary to the spirit or intention of the Award.
2.4. REQUIREMENTS FOR THE SUBMITTED ARTWORK
The selected artworks from the finalists will be exhibited on the Philips Tableaux Advanced Colour ePaper (ACeP) display, using zero power to show static images in 60,000 colours and requiring 0.0025 kWh to add the Artwork to the display. You can find detailed suggestions about optimal technical criteria for artworks to be displayed on Philips Tableaux in Annex 2 (Guidelines for artworks to be displayed on Philips Tableaux). Given the recent introduction of this display, and the number of colours that can be displayed, You are strongly recommended to read carefully those guidelines before summitting Your Artwork.
The requirements for the submitted Artwork are:
a) Media accepted are static bidimensional digital artworks (digital painting, digital drawing, vector artwork, digital photography, matte painting, pixel art…).
b) Accepted file formats are .jpg or .jpeg.
c) Artwork can be either landscape or portrait orientation, with the related resolutions:
1800 x 3200 pixels for the portrait orientation.
3200 x 1800 pixels for the landscape orientation.
d) Submitted Artwork must creatively respond to the theme, The Energy for Tomorrow.
e) There is a limit of one application to the Award per person and of one Artwork per application.
3. THE SELECTION PROCESS
All decisions from the different bodies responsible for the selection process, including the selection of the finalists and Award winner and Special Mentions, are indisputable and no correspondence or discussion will be entered into.
3.1. THE PRE-SELECTION COMMITTEE
The pre-selection Committee is composed of experts and curators indicated by the Promoter.
The pre-selection Committee will identify among the applications received those to be submitted to the Jury, which will still be able to evaluate, if deemed necessary, the proposals excluded in the pre-selection stage.
3.2. THE JURY
The Jury is composed of prominent personalities in the field of digital art among museum directors, international curators, and prominent art critics. The Jury selects the finalists of the Award who participate to the final group exhibition and nominates the winners of the Award and of the Student Special Mention.
3.3. THE POPULAR JURY
The Popular Jury is composed of the visitors to the final exhibition.
During the final exhibition, the Popular Jury can vote for the winner of the Popular Special Mention.
The visitors’ votes are expressed through social media, following a procedure detailed at the exhibition.
4. THE AWARD AND SPECIAL MENTIONS
a) The winner of the Award selected by the Jury from the Professional Artist category shall receive €3,000 and 1 (one) Philips Tableaux display.
b) The winner of the Student Special Mention selected by the Jury from the Student category shall receive 1 (one) Philips Tableaux display for use at the Student’s education establishment.
c) The winner of the Popular Special Mention selected by the Popular Jury from the finalists shall receive 1 (one) Philips Tableaux display.
d) The 20 finalists (17 from the Professional Artist category and 3 from the Student category) selected by the Jury shall participate in the final exhibition curated in a prestigious location in Milan.
4.1. ANNOUNCEMENT
The list of the finalists as well as of the winners will be published on the Award’s dedicated page on the PPDS official website www.ppds.com, on PPDS’ LinkedIn profile, and through MUSE - Digital Art Award’s Instagram profile.
4.2. CLAIMING
a) The Award will be delivered after the final MUSE 2023 exhibition, within 60 days from the winner announcement dates.
b) The Award and special mentions are not negotiable or transferable. They may not be claimed by a third party on Your behalf.
c) The monetary Award is considered taxable income which You will manage independently and individually. It will be sent by bank transfer to the Award Winner.
d) The material Awards (Philips Tableaux displays) will be sent by mail. Shipping costs are covered by The Promoter.
5. SUSTAINABILITY
Efforts will be made by the Promotor to minimise the environmental impact of the Award and to keep the carbon footprint throughout the whole initiative as low as possible.
In line with this philosophy, the Promotor asks the participating artists to act with sobriety and to be conscious and cautious of their environmental impact, starting from the creative and application process, through the Award participation.
6. RIGHTS AND WARRANTIES
a) The Promoter does not claim any rights of ownership in Your application or Your Artwork.
b) You agree that the Promoter may, but is not required to, publish your Artwork on the Promotor website and any other media, whether now known or invented in the future, and in connection with any publicity of the Award.
c) You agree to grant the Promoter a non-exclusive, worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual license of any and all intellectual property rights in the Award application, the Artwork and any accompanying materials, to use, display, publish, transmit, copy, edit, alter, store, re-format and sub-license the application, the Artwork and any accompanying materials for such purposes.
d) By applying to the Award and providing Your original Artwork, You understand and agree that The Promotor and anyone else acting on behalf of The Promotor or its respective licensees, successors, affiliates and assigns, shall have the right, where permitted by law, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use in any media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity and throughout the world, without limitation, Your application, name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image, statements about the Award, and biographical information for news, publicity, information, trade, advertising, public relations, and promotional purposes without any further compensation, notices, review, or consent.
7. INDEMNIFICATION
To the maximum extent permitted by law, You indemnify and agree to keep indemnified The Promotor at all times from and against any liability, claims, demands, losses, damages, costs and expenses resulting from any act, default or omission and/or a breach of any right granted to the Promotor or warranty set forth herein.
To the maximum extent permitted by law, You agree to defend, indemnify and hold The Promotor harmless from and against any and all claims, actions, suits or proceedings, as well as any and all losses, liabilities, damages, costs and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or accruing from:
a) any application, statements or other material uploaded or otherwise provided by You that infringes any copyright, trademark, trade secret, trade dress, patent or other intellectual property right of any person or defames any person or violates their rights of publicity or privacy.
b) any misrepresentation in connection with the Award.
c) any non-compliance with these Terms and Conditions.
d) claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Terms arising from or related to Your involvement with the Award.
e) acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any related activity or participation in the Award.
f) any malfunction or other problem with the Promotor site in relation to Your application and participation in the Award.
g) any applications and Artworks that are lost, mislaid, damaged or delayed in transit, regardless of cause, including, for example, as a result of any equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure.
h) any error in the collection, processing, or retention of application or voting information in relation to Your application and participation in the Award and in the selection process.
i) any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winners in relation to Your application and participation in the Award.
8. DATA PROTECTION AND PUBLICITY
You agree to receive emails, where you can choose to unsubscribe at any time and are aware that the MUSE - Digital Art Award team may contact You by email.
The Promoter will only process Your personal information as set out in the PPDS Privacy Policy: https://www.ppds.com/privacy-policy
9. GENERAL
If there is any reason to believe that there has been a breach of these Terms, the Promoter may, at its sole discretion, reserve the right to exclude You from participating in the competition.
The Promoter reserves the right to hold void, suspend, cancel, or amend the Award where it becomes necessary to do so.
These Terms shall be governed by Dutch law, and the parties submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Netherlands.
Your artwork will be displayed on a Philips Tableaux ePaper display
The award’s final exhibition is powered by Philips Tableaux, an Advanced Colour ePaper (ACeP), allowing a power-free exhibition of the digital artworks. As participating artists to MUSE premiere edition, you will be among the first artists in the world to create artworks for a power-free display. And the 20 selected finalists will be the first artists ever to take part in a zero-consumption digital art exhibition.
