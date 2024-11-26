MUSE
A cultural initiative that brings together creative minds with the latest technology to shape innovative solutions to today’s biggest ecological challenges.
MUSE - Digital Art Award
With the major challenges resulting from the global ecological and climate crisis, it has become urgent to find new ways of seeing and doing things. As communities, facing significant uncertainty, we all need to be more innovative, to find and apply new solutions. The role of creativity, together with technology, is key in shaping truly innovative future scenarios and experimenting with promising solutions.
MUSE awards contemporary artists who imagine a better future for the world of tomorrow and inspire us in our transformational journey as individuals, communities, and organisations. For the award’s first edition, visuals artists are invited to reflect on one of today’s biggest ecological challenges – the energy for tomorrow.
International approach
Artists from around the world, as well as art students were invited to share their digital artworks.
Sustainable technology
Finalists’ artworks were exhibited on our zero power display: the Philips Tableaux.
Carbon neutrality
Carbon emissions were offset, and a footprint report published at the end of the initiative.
MUSE connects artistic minds with the latest sustainable technology
The award's exhibition was powered by Philips Tableaux, a display from PPDS using advanced colour ePaper technology to allow a power-free exhibition of the digital artworks.
Because actions matter as much as ideas, the whole initiative was designed with a logic of low environmental impact, guided by strict sustainable guidelines, such as carbon neutrality, all monitored by independent external organisation, Ustainable.
Philips Tableaux 4150 ePaper displays showcase an image using no power at all, and require only minimal power - just 0.0025 kWh - to upload the artwork. Displaying in a stunning 60,000 colours, Philips Tableaux are the first signage displays to showcase digital artwork without using power.
You can find out more about the sustainability aspects of the MUSE initiative in our sustainability report.
The first zero-consumption digital art exhibition with Philips Tableaux displays
“Participating artists in this premiere edition were the first in history to create artwork for a power-free display, and the finalists were the first artists ever to take part in a zero-consumption digital art exhibition. Our idea is to inspire a new generation of artists whose whole creative process should be guided by environmental consciousness.”
Ron Cottaar – PPDS Global Marketing Director
A sustainable digital art award launched by PPDS
For each edition of MUSE, a different country will be selected to host the final exhibition. For the pilot, Italy was chosen, recognised for its abundance of cultural and artistic heritage. Participation to MUSE is open to artists from all around the world. Submissions to the award are reviewed by a jury composed of digital art specialists, including museum directors, art curators, and critics. The jury members select 20 finalists, all invited to participate in the final exhibition, curated in a national institution.
Contact
Get in touch