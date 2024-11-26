With the major challenges resulting from the global ecological and climate crisis, it has become urgent to find new ways of seeing and doing things. As communities, facing significant uncertainty, we all need to be more innovative, to find and apply new solutions. The role of creativity, together with technology, is key in shaping truly innovative future scenarios and experimenting with promising solutions.

MUSE awards contemporary artists who imagine a better future for the world of tomorrow and inspire us in our transformational journey as individuals, communities, and organisations. For the award’s first edition, visuals artists are invited to reflect on one of today’s biggest ecological challenges – the energy for tomorrow.

