University Ahmad Dahlan Yogyakarta
Philips Professional Displays bring sleek new digital vision to Museum Muhammadiyah
Background
Universitas Ahmad Dahlan (UAD) is a private university in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, known for its focus on both academic excellence and social service. It is named after Ahmad Dahlan, a prominent Islamic scholar and founder of the Muhammadiyah movement to promote upward mobility for the region’s Islamic community. Muhammadiyah’s teachings are sustained in the university’s Museum Muhammadiyah.
Challenge
The UAD consists of five locations all situated in the heart of Yogyakarta. With a vision to be a superior and innovative higher education institution, digitisation is key to a cohesive campus. This extends into the Museum Muhammadiyah, with a need to offer a unique experience that would increase visitor numbers, while also reducing operating costs associated with the production of banners and information signs.
Solution
Universitas Ahmad Dahlan selected PPDS Partner Akarya Solusi Kreatif to carry out this important project, and the team immediately set to work defining the solutions to best fit the defined objectives. With the professional Android SoC designed into the Philips Professional Display range, Akarya quickly specified the Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line to enable a connected, and easy to manage network of displays. And the Philips Videowall X-Line was selected for the sized up areas.
The result was a new digital approach, with 36 Philips Professional Displays fitting seamlessly into the clean and sleek design of the museum.
Benefits
High impact displays: Delivering premium quality, resolution, and deeper blacks to enable the Museum to display their content clearly.
Connected technology: With a professional Android System on Chip enabling secure integration and easy content management.
Sleek design: Stylishly designed to fit within the clean, easy-to-navigate museum design, blending seamlessly with non-digital exhibits.
Easy content management: Enabling the museum to reduce the number of printed exhibits, while delivering more information with ease.