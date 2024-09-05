Partner overview

Produits

image
image

Admira solutions for smart digital signage and audience analytics

Philips products are Certified Hardware by Admira, the leading smart digital signage and audience analytics solution.
Boost your business with Admira tools for customer research, facility management and advertising campaigns on PPDS devices.

image

Advantech

Advantech's corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. With more than 8000 employees worldwide and a 38 year track record the company is a global leader in the fields of AIoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of AIoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech provides AIoT hard- and software solutions as building-blocks to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains.

image

Crestron

Crestron Connected® équipe les espaces d'entreprise d'une solution rapide, fiable et sécurisée pour une automatisation complète des équipements techniques et de bureau.

PPDS pousse les possibilités plus loin avec une gamme complète d'écrans professionnels Philips v2.0 certifiés Crestron Connected®, alimentant les plates-formes d'entreprise et de communications unifiées sur tous les lieux de travail modernes.

image

Deneva

Digital Signage experience platform for the digitization of workspaces that enables to centralise the visual communications from any device.

image

DS Templates

DS Templates makes professional content available to everyone! DS Templates is a, hybrid, web-based digital signage CMS with ready-to-use professional templates. DS Templates can be combined with other signage systems or stand alone.

DS Templates offers customization, integrations and corporate identity content.

Choose, edit and publish.

image

GoBright

Nos produits Philips sont certifiés par GoBright, une plate-forme conviviale basée sur le cloud pour les solutions de gestion des salles, des bureaux, des visiteurs et d'affichage dynamique.

image

Greenplayer

Your content, on any screen, at any time, from anywhere.

image

Intel

Powering IoT Solutions for Retail Markets.

image

Logitech

Combinez nos écrans professionnels Philips avec les solutions Logitech pour offrir des expériences de visioconférence incroyables et faciles à vos invités et employés.

image

MDT Medientechnick

The scalable and user-friendly premium CMS for your digital business solution.

Performed by Experience and Perfection

image

NANOVO

We digitize physical spaces to boost communication and processes.

image

NAVORI LABS for Digital Signage

Solutions for any digital signage application

QL Software includes everything you need to create, deploy, and play any type of content on any type of digital signage display or media player

image

NAVORI LABS for Marketing Analytics

Business Intelligence Software using Computer Vision in the physical world

image

NowSignage

Logical d'affichage dynamique évolutif basé sur le cloud qui vous permet d'afficher le contenu au moment opportun

image

PLAYipp Information Solution

Reach further with digital and engaging communication. PLAYipp is the team that believes in digital communication. We are certain more can take part in, engage in and value the communication if it reaches the right person at the right moment. Therefore we do just that on our client's terms.

image

PADS4 Airport

Create a better passenger experience at your airport

image

PADS4 Corporate

Smart Digital Building Platform

Optimize the user experience throughout your buildings with PADS4 and our Philips certified hardware. One platform for room booking, desk management, and data driven digital signage with support of IoT devices.

image

Tailoradio – Retail sounds different

Digital Signage, Multi-sensoriality, AV system installation, Proximity Marketing, In Store Radio and Traffic Analytics, for a new and involving shopping experience.

image

TDM Signage

A Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.

image

Telelogos solutions

Nos produits Philips sont certifiés Hardware par Télélogos, éditeur de logiciels spécialisé dans les Médias Numériques et les Objets Connectés.

image

Tiger meeting room

Your affordable high-end solution with a perpetual license model. The most advanced meeting room booking management products on the market and yet simple to use.

image

Vogel's

Mounting systems for digital displays in school buildings

Digitalisation in education means that more and more displays are being used in school buildings. Think digiboards, interactive desks, touchscreens and other digital displays.

