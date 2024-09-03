PADS4 Airport

Flight information is at the heart of every airport. Guide departing passengers to the right check-in or baggage drop, make sure they arrive in time at the right gate. Help arriving passengers to find the right baggage belt.

Keeping your passengers informed is key for a pleasant curb-to-gate experience.

With PADS4 you can share your flight information in real time. PADS4 makes it easy to connect to the data you need. PADS4 integrates with AODB’s from CGI, Siemens, Adecs Airinfra and more.

-We wish you a save and pleasant flight-