Tiger meeting room
Your affordable high-end solution with a perpetual license model. The most advanced meeting room booking management products on the market and yet simple to use.
Why Tiger
Zoda Software AB develops the Tiger meeting room application - one of the most advanced meeting room management products on the market. An affordable high-end solution for all office needs. With multiple advanced features, central management and a cost effective, perpetual license model, gives the customers the best service and total cost of ownership. Tiger native applications exclusively run on excellent, well served and supported Philips Android powered products.
Partnership Philips
Tiger is fully integrated with Philips hardware resulting in very stable applications and easy to manage with central installations of firmware and applications updates. –“We are very happy to have this partnership with Philips as they produce high quality products with excellent support” says Zoltan Arpadffy, CEO of Zoda Software, inventor of Tiger Meeting room application.
Key features
Central management
no need for time wasting visits to every device. All configuration, settings and updates can be pushed out to the devices via the Admin app.
Simplicity
we had the user experience as highest focus for the front end design. The easier it is to navigate, the more it will be used.
Automation
one of our unique key features. Your staff will always be able to find any of the available rooms. Book in your calendar or directly on the screen.
Compatibility
in todays interconnected World, the customer's infrastructure needs to be respected - therefore we support all major calendar applications - Office365, Exchange, G-Suite and Google calendar - fitting easily into the most network ecosystems.
Analytics
provides glimpse over the company meeting culture and habits as well the hardware health.
Unique features
every meeting room booking system in the market does the job - the difference is in innovative, unique features where Tiger makes the competitive edge.
Total ownership cost
with Tiger's perpetual licensing model and pricing strategi, the Tiger meeting suite became one of the most cost effective meeting room solutions on the market with the lowest TCO.
Tiger booking screen
Tiger Booking screen is a product designed to run on Philips 10" screens with Android support, placed on a wall in front of the meeting rooms, showing room name, ongoing meeting information, future meetings' schedule, company video information and provides direct - on screen meeting booking synced with the corporate online calendar.
Tiger overview screen
This product is designed to provide real time, comprehensive overview of the meeting rooms' statuses over the whole company - most often used on huge Philips screens placed in the public spaces.
Tiger Admin App
A multiplatform, web-based management application that configures, updates and manages the whole Tiger meeting infrastructure on an easy, efficient and secure way. The Admin app runs on Windows, MacOS and Linux.
Analytics
Tiger meeting analytics answers the questions that HR and IT managers often wonder about:
how the meeting rooms are used?
what is the occupancy of the meeting rooms?
what are the booking trends in the company?
are there any peek hours or more popular meeting rooms?
what is the company's meeting culture?
what is the network usage of a meeting room?
is there any disk space left on a Phillips screen?
If the Analytics feature is turned ON, Tiger applications - booking screens, overview screens and the Admin app collect the important meeting infrastructure related events that are basis for the Tiger Analytics.
Contactez-nous
Get in touch - fr