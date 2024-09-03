NAVORI LABS for Digital Signage
Solutions for any digital signage application
QL Software includes everything you need to create, deploy, and play any type of content on any type of digital signage display or media player
Why NAVORI LABS?
A pioneer in this industry, Navori Labs is an international leader in producing digital signage software. Navori Labs is headquartered in Switzerland and established for more than a decade in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Its digital signage software, QL, is available in two editions Express and Professional, either on the cloud and hosted on premises.
Navori Labs with Philips means performance and innovation
“Navori labs delivers its digital signage application QL for Philips Professional Displays globally since 2015. Our six years of continuous partnership in delivering solutions to system integrators has been extremely successful”
Jérôme Moeri, CEO Navori Labs
Simple but powerful content management tools
QL’s intuitive user interface simplifies a powerful, full-featured, enterprise-grade CMS software for the average user. Manage any content deployment scenario effortlessly using your PC, tablet, or smartphone.
Create attention-grabbing templates
Easily create and publish professional template layouts that inform and engage your audiences.
Easy-to-use content manager: Drag and drop your content and playlist zones, transparent images, videos, text, data feeds, and more! No programming skills required.
Embedded data feed manager: Integrate social media feeds, news and informational feeds, room booking information, database hosted content, weather forecasts, road traffic conditions, KPI dashboards and more…
Create professional layouts: For your digital menu board , corporate communication displays, convention center information and more…
Instantly publish to any Philips professional display or device
Leverage all of your media player devices and displays under a single, unified digital signage solution. Download QL Player software and you are ready to go!
Navori Labs solution is a perfect match with our Philips displays
32BDL3550Q/00
32" (81 cm)
Rétroéclairage direct par LED
Full HD
32BDL4650D/00
32" (81 cm)
Avec Android
400 cd/m²
43BDL3550Q/00
43" (109 cm)
Rétroéclairage direct par LED
Ultra HD
43BDL4550D/00
43" (109 cm)
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
43BDL4650D/00
43" (109 cm)
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
50BDL3550Q/00
50"
Rétroéclairage direct par LED
Ultra HD
50BDL4550D/00
50"
4K UHD
500 cd/m²
50BDL4650D/00
50"
4K UHD
500 cd/m²
55BDL3550Q/00
55" (139 cm)
Rétroéclairage direct par LED
Ultra HD
55BDL4550D/00
55" (139 cm)
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
55BDL4650D/00
55" (139 cm)
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
65BDL3550Q/00
65"
Rétroéclairage direct par LED
Ultra HD
65BDL4650D/00
65"
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
75BDL4550D/00
75"
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
75BDL4650D/00
75"
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
86BDL3550Q/00
86"
Rétroéclairage direct par LED
Ultra HD
86BDL4550D/00
86"
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
86BDL4650D/00
86"
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
98BDL4550D/00
98"
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
98BDL4650D/00
98"
Avec Android
500 cd/m²
Contactez-nous
Get in touch - fr