Produits

Affichage dynamique

Écrans interactifs

Direct view LED displays

Téléviseurs professionnels

Murs d'image

Afficher et comparer tous les écrans professionnels Philips

Solutions

Etude de cas

Voir nos études de cas

Configurateurs

Intégrations

Afficher toutes les intégrations

Secteurs

International

Service partenaires

Service clients

Partenariats

Partenariats

Solutions

Sponsor

Inspirations

Etude de cas

Communiqués de presse

Articles

Tout afficher

Assistance

Service produit

Support du site Internet

Assistance produit

Intel

Powering IoT Solutions for Retail Markets

image
image

Why Intel?

Intel® hardware and software technologies provide a powerful backbone upon which digital signage solutions are built.

Learn More

Intel & PPDS

Together with our partners, PPDS, Advantech & Navori we're building solutions helping retailers on their journey to digital transformation and enabling them to capitalize on business critical moments using edge computing and AI inference.

Maurits Tichelman – VP Sales and Marketing Group & GM of the EMEA Territory Group, Intel Corporation

image
image

Intel® Partner Alliance

Join PPDS as an Intel® Partner Alliance member.

Learn More
image

Intel® Smart Display Module

As displays get thinner and power-efficient performance becomes more critical, Intel offers the Intel® Smart Display Module (Intel® SDM)specification and reference design that can be integrated into the sleekest all-in-one designs and displays such as the Philips P-Line displays.

Learn More
image

Intel vPro®

The Intel vPro® platform is a solid foundation for business-class, modern manageability for a wide range of devices in companies of all sizes. IT can remotely manage and repair PCs, kiosks, digital signage, and more, even when these devices are powered off or out of band.

Learn More
image

Intel OpenVINO™

The Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit is a free, downloadable toolkit that helps developers fast-track the development of high-performance computer vision and deep learning into vision applications. It enables deep learning on hardware accelerators and streamlined heterogeneous execution across multiple types of Intel platforms.

OpenVINO and the OpenVINO logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Learn More

Contactez-nous

Vous souhaitez en savoir plus sur nos innovations et nos solutions personnalisées ?

Contactez-nous
contact us

Contactez-nous

Get in touch - fr