Vogel's is the market leader in mounting solutions for AV equipment. Innovation and evolution is in our DNA. With Vogel's, you never choose just any mounting solution. We test all our educational products to the highest standards for safety, durability and longevity. That's why every Vogel's product is TÜV 5 certified. This means that each mounting solution can support up to 5 times the maximum weight.

Since 2018, the Dutch company Smart Metals has been part of the Vogel's Group. Smart Metals delivers - as you would expect from Vogel's - high-quality products especially for the education sector and rounds off the Vogel's range perfectly.