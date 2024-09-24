65BDL3650Q/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Other connections
|micro SD
|OPS
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|Video input
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|USB 3.0 (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
Convenience
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 3 x 3
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loopthrough
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (18/7)
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Philips logo (x1)
|AC Power Cord
|AC Switch Cover
|Cable clip (x2)
|HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Quick start guide
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
|USB Cover (x1)
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1462.3 mm
|Product weight
|28.5 kg
|Set Height
|837.3 mm
|Wall Mount
|400 mm x 400 mm, M8
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.71(@ wall mount) / 3.54(@ handle)
|Product weight (lb)
|62.83 lb
|Bezel width
|14.9 mm (Even bezel)
|Set Height (inch)
|32.96
|Set Depth
|68.9mm(D@wall mount) / 89.9mm(D@handle) mm
|Set Width (inch)
|57.57
Internal Player
|Memory
|16GB
|3GB DDR
|GPU
|G52 MC1
|CPU
|Quad Core Cortex A55
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5W
|Consumption (Typical)
|134 W
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Mains power
|100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
|Energy Label Class
|G
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|H.264
|H.263
|H.265
|MPEG1/2
|MPEG4
|VP8
|VP9
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
Operating conditions
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Japanese
|Arabic
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CB
|FCC, Class A
|VCCI
|RoHS
|UL
Picture/Display
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|Progressive scan
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Haze
|2%
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|64.5
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|163.9 cm
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Display colors
|1.07 Billion
|Panel technology
|ADS
|Pixel pitch
|0.372 x 0.372 mm
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
|1152 x 864, 75Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1280 x 800, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
|800 x 600, 56,60,72 Hz
|832 x 624, 75Hz
|Video formats
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|2160p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
