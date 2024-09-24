Products

Q-Line

65BDL3511Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultra HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Brightness400
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Response time (typical)8
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Display colors1.07 Billion
Panel technologyIPS
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Clinical imageD-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
Haze1%

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
1152 x 864, 75Hz
1152 x 870, 75Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
Video formats480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
576i, 50Hz
720p, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
3840 x 2160, 60Hz

Connectivity

Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x3)
USB 2.0 (x2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Audio output3.5mm jack
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 10 x 15
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough
Ease of installationSmart Insert
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Remote control signalLockable
Start-upSwitch on delay
Switch on status
Boot on source
Start-up windowenable / disable Philips logo

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

Power

Consumption (Typical)165
Consumption (Max)220 W
Standby power consumption<0.5W
Mains power100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Energy Label ClassG

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Philips logo (x1)
AC power cord
AC Switch Cover
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
USB Cover and screw x1
Wire Clamper (x3)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
CB
BSMI
VCCI
CU
ETL
EMF
PSB
Warranty3 year warranty

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.264
JPEG
MPEG
WMV3
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
WMA
MPEG
HEAAC

Dimensions

Set Width1462.3
Set Height837.3
Set Depth68.9mm(D@wall mount) / 89.9mm(D@handle)
Set Width (inch)57.57
Set Height (inch)32.96
Set Depth (inch)2.71(@ wall mount) / 3.54(@ handle)
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)
Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M8
Product weight27.80
Product weight (lb)61.29
