Q-Line

32BDL3650Q/00

Energy Label: g

Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line digital display. This reliable, easy-to-install, Android powered signage solution is Wave-ready for remote management, putting you in full control, any time, anywhere.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5mm jack
Other connectionsmicro SD
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x2)
USB 2.0 (x2)
DVI-I (x 1)
USB 3.0 (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Tiled MatrixUp to 3 x 3
Keyboard controlLockable
Hidden
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough
Network controllableRS232
RJ45

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x1)
AC Power Cord
Quick start guide
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable
USB cover and screws
Wire Clamper (x3)

Dimensions

Set Height425.4 mm
Set Width726.5 mm
Product weight5.31 kg
Product weight (lb)11.71 lb
Wall Mount100 mm x 100 mm, 200 mm x 200 mm, M4
Set Depth (inch)2.72 (D@Handle) / 2.56 (D@Wall mount
Set Width (inch)28.6
Set Height (inch)16.75
Bezel width11.9 mm (L/R/T) 17.2 (B)
Set Depth69.1(D@Handle) / 65.1(D@Wall mount) mm

Internal Player

GPUG52 MC1
Memory16GB
3GB DDR
CPUQuad Core Cortex A55

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Typical)41 W
Mains power100 - 240V~, 50-60Hz, 1.5A
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoMPEG
H.264
H.263
H.265
AVI
MP4
VP8
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Operating conditions

MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Italian
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Spanish
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
FCC, Class A
VCCI
RoHS
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Progressive scan
Diagonal screen size (inch)31.5
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Operating systemAndroid 10
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Aspect ratio16:9
Haze2%
Display colors16.7 Million
Panel resolution1920x1080p
Diagonal screen size (metric)80 cm
Panel technologyVA
Brightness350 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.36375 x 0.36375 mm

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
Video formats1080p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Spanish

Downloads

32BDL3650Q/00

Leaflet

French

Downloads

32BDL3650Q/00

Leaflet

Italian

Downloads

32BDL3650Q/00

View all

