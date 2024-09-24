Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

Tableaux

32BDL5150I/00

The ideal replacement for A2 colour posters and POS, Philips Tableaux 5150I is a size up for ePaper displays. Show static imagery using zero power in 65,000 ultra clear colours, and super low power to manage the display and update content.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsmicro USB
Audio outputAudio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
Video inputUSB

Convenience

Battery bay4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600mAh) not included
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x1)

Dimensions

Set Width718.7 mm
Product weight3.5 kg
Set Height426.9 mm
Wall Mount100x100mm,200x200mm VESA mount
Set Depth37.5 mm
Bezel width18.6/18.6/12.2/12.2mm

Internal Player

Storage16GB EMMC
Memory2GB DDR4
CPURockchip RK3566

Power

Mains power20V/2.25A adapter, PoE++, IEEE 802.3bt (Type 3)

Communication

Ethernet10M/100M
Wi-Fi/ WLAN2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

Picture/Display

Aspect ratio16:9
Operating systemAndroid 13
Diagonal screen size (inch)31.5
Panel resolution2560 x 1440
Display colors65k

Operating conditions

Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Relative humidity20% ~ 80 %
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0~ 50 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
Simplified Chinese
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
UL
FCC
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

French

Downloads

32BDL5150I/00

Leaflet

Spanish

Downloads

32BDL5150I/00

Leaflet

English UK

Downloads

32BDL5150I/00

View all

Tableaux

13″
image

13BDL4150IW/00

  • 13"

  • Android

See Details See Details
25″
image

25BDL4150I/00

  • 25"

  • Android

See Details See Details
25″
image

25BDL4050I/00

  • 25"

  • Powered by Android

See Details See Details
31″
image

32BDL5150I/00

  • 32"

  • Android

See Details See Details
Discover Tableaux

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch