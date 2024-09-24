32BDL5150I/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Other connections
|micro USB
|Audio output
|Audio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
|Video input
|USB
Convenience
|Battery bay
|4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600mAh) not included
|Network controllable
|LAN (RJ45)
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC power adapter
|Quick start guide (x1)
Dimensions
|Set Width
|718.7 mm
|Product weight
|3.5 kg
|Set Height
|426.9 mm
|Wall Mount
|100x100mm,200x200mm VESA mount
|Set Depth
|37.5 mm
|Bezel width
|18.6/18.6/12.2/12.2mm
Internal Player
|Storage
|16GB EMMC
|Memory
|2GB DDR4
|CPU
|Rockchip RK3566
Power
|Mains power
|20V/2.25A adapter, PoE++, IEEE 802.3bt (Type 3)
Communication
|Ethernet
|10M/100M
|Wi-Fi/ WLAN
|2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module
Picture/Display
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|31.5
|Panel resolution
|2560 x 1440
|Display colors
|65k
Operating conditions
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Relative humidity
|20% ~ 80 %
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0~ 50 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|Simplified Chinese
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CB
|UL
|FCC
