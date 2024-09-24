Products

Tableaux

25BDL4150I/00

From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio outputAudio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
Other connectionsmicro SD
micro USB
Video inputUSB

Convenience

Battery bay4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600mAh) not included
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x1)

Dimensions

Set Height350.2 mm
Product weight2.7 kg
Set Width598.6 mm
Wall Mount100x100mm VESA mount
Set Depth37.5 mm
Bezel width18.6/18.6/18.6/22mm

Internal Player

Storage16GB EMMC
Memory2GB DDR4
CPURockchip PX30S

Power

Mains power20V/2.25A adapter, PoE++, IEEE 802.3bt (Type 3)

Communication

Ethernet10M/100M
Wi-Fi/ WLAN2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

Operating conditions

Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Relative humidity20% ~ 80 %
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)15~ 35 °C

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (inch)25.3
Operating systemAndroid 11
Aspect ratio16:9
Display colors60k
Panel resolution3200 x 1800

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
Simplified Chinese
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
UL
FCC
