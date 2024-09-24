Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

H-Line

75BDL4003H/00

Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for showcasing engaging content in windows and lighter locations. From airports to shopping malls, and more.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsOPS
USB 2.0 (x2)
Audio output3.5mm jack
Video inputDisplayPort (1.2)
DVI-I (digital + analogue) 1x
HDMI 2.0 (x3)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x1)

Convenience

Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Remote control signalLockable
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RS232
HDMI
IR Loopthrough
Network controllableRS232
LAN (RJ45)
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesEdge Alignment Kit
Philips logo (x1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Wire Clamper (x3)
AC switch cover & Screw x1
USB cover and screws
AC Power Cord
HDMI cable
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Open frame kit
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable

Dimensions

Set Width1688.2 mm
Smart insert width180 mm
Product weight54.1 kg
Set Height966.6 mm
Set Depth (inch)4.37
Product weight (lb)119.27 lb
Wall Mount600 x 400 mm, M8
Bezel width18.8 (even bezel)
Set Width (inch)66.46
Smart insert height300 mm
Set Depth111.1 mm
Set Height (inch)38.06

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Consumption (Typical)510 W
Consumption (Max)790

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoAVI
MP4
MPEG
MPG
TTS
VOB
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG

Operating conditions

MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Relative humidity20 ~ 80 %
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
EAC
UL

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Progressive scan
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3 cm
Display colors1.07 Billion
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.429 x 0.429 mm
Brightness3000 cd/m²
Panel technologyIPS

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
1024 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1920 x 1200, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
3840 x 2160, 60Hz
Video formats480i, 30, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
576i, 25, 50Hz
1080i, 25, 30Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
3840 x 2160, 60Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

75BDL4003H/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

75BDL4003H/00

Manual

Italian

Downloads

75BDL4003H/00

View all

H-Line

54″
image

55BDL4002H/00

  • 55"

  • 2500cd/m²

  • Full HD

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL6002H/00

  • 55"

  • 2500cd/m²

  • Full HD

See Details See Details
74″
image

75BDL4003H/00

  • 75"

  • 3000 cd/m²

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
Discover H-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch