Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

H-Line

55BDL4002H/00

Stay visible day and night with Philips H-Line high bright displays. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for showcasing engaging content in windows and lighter locations. From airports to shopping malls, and more.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsOPS
USB 2.0 (x2)
Audio output3.5mm jack
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x1)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x1)

Convenience

Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Remote control signalLockable
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RS232
HDMI
IR Loopthrough
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Philips logo (x1)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
USB Cover and screw x1
Wire Clamper (x3)
AC Power Cord
Edge Alignment Kit
Open frame kit

Dimensions

Set Height719.4 mm
Product weight30.37 kg
Set Width1248.6 mm
Product weight (lb)66.95 lb
Set Depth (inch)3.35
Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M6
Set Width (inch)49.16
Smart insert height100 mm
Smart Insert mount100mm x 100mm pitch, 6xM4L6
Set Depth85 mm
Set Height (inch)28.32
Bezel width17.5 mm (even bezel)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Consumption (Typical)245 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Consumption (Max)430 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoAVI
MP4
MPEG
MPG
TS
VOB
MPEG4
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
JPG
PNG

Operating conditions

Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
UL/cUL
CB

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
Aspect ratio16:9
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000 : 1
Display colors1.07 B
Panel resolution1920x1080p
Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7 cm
Pixel pitch0.63 x 0.63 mm
Brightness2500 cd/m²

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
1280 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1280 x 960, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1366 x 768, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
Video formats720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 25, 30Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

55BDL4002H/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

55BDL4002H/00

H-Line

54″
image

55BDL4002H/00

  • 55"

  • 2500cd/m²

  • Full HD

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL6002H/00

  • 55"

  • 2500cd/m²

  • Full HD

See Details See Details
74″
image

75BDL4003H/00

  • 75"

  • 3000 cd/m²

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details
Discover H-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch