B-Line

55BFL2214/27

Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

Features

Technical Specifications

Design

ColourBlack

Audio

Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Sound output Power20 (2x10) W
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound
External speaker out1.5W Mono 8 Ohm

Green Specifications

Energy StarYes

Accessories

IncludedRemote Control 22AV1905A/12
2x AAA batteries
Power Cord
OptionalSetup RC 22AV9574A/12

Corporate Features

ControlCrestron Connected (v2)
Extron
SICP over IP
Wired PresentationsAuto Input Selection
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
Signage FunctionsCMND&Create
Scheduler
Banners
CustomizableHome Screen
Location Name
Device Name
Wireless PresentationsChromecast built-in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing

Professional TV Features

Convenience>40 Supported Menu Languages
Google Account Login
Google Assistant*
Weather Forecast
ControlAppControl
CMND IP Remote Management
JAPIT HTML5 Control
JEDI Android API Control
DRMPro:Idiom
VSecure
Professional ModeInstallation Menu Lock
Menu Lock
Switch-ON Settings Control
Volume Limitation
SafetyDouble Isolation Class II
Flame Retardant

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wifi-Direct

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Analog TVNTSC
Digital TV8VSB ATSC; 256QAM Cable
IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels

Connectivity Bottom

HDMI3HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
HDMI4HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45
External power12V, max 1.5A
Digital Audio outOptical
External speaker outMini-Jack
AntennaF-Type
USB2USB 2.0

Power

Ambient temperature0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F)
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Auto switch-off timer
Mains powerAC 110-240V; 50-60Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Maximum Power Consumption165 W

Dimensions

Product weight (lb)25.4 lb
Set Height (inch)28.02
Wall mount compatible200 x 200 mm
M6
Set Depth (inch)3.32
Set Width (inch)48.30

Supported Display Resolution

HDMIUp to 3840x2160p@60Hz
USB, LANHEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

Picture/Display

Brightness300 nit
Operation ModeLandscape
16/7
Display4K Ultra HD LED
Panel resolution3840x2160p
Diagonal screen size (inch)55
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1

Android TV

OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Memory size(Flash)16GB*
Pre-installed appsYouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music

Connectivity Side

Headphone outMini-Jack
HDMI1HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
USB1USB 3.0
HDMI2HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
55BFL2214/27

