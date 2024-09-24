43BFL2214/27

Features
Technical Specifications
Design
|Colour
|Black
Audio
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
|Sound output Power
|20 (2x10) W
|Sound Features
|DTS-HD
|Dolby Atmos Compatible
|Dolby MS12D
|AC-4
|DTS Studio Sound
|External speaker out
|1.5W Mono 8 Ohm
Green Specifications
|Energy Star
|Yes
Accessories
|Included
|Remote Control 22AV1905A/12
|2x AAA batteries
|Power Cord
|Optional
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
Corporate Features
|Control
|Crestron Connected (v2)
|Extron
|SICP over IP
|Signage Functions
|CMND&Create
|Scheduler
|Banners
|Wired Presentations
|Auto Input Selection
|Auto Power ON
|Auto Power OFF
|Wireless Presentations
|Chromecast built-in
|Secure Sharing
|Network-managed Sharing
|Customizable
|Home Screen
|Location Name
|Device Name
Professional TV Features
|Convenience
|>40 Supported Menu Languages
|Google Account Login
|Google Assistant*
|Weather Forecast
|Control
|AppControl
|CMND IP Remote Management
|JAPIT HTML5 Control
|JEDI Android API Control
|DRM
|Pro:Idiom
|VSecure
|Professional Mode
|Installation Menu Lock
|Menu Lock
|Switch-ON Settings Control
|Volume Limitation
|Safety
|Double Isolation Class II
|Flame Retardant
Wireless Connectivity
|Wireless LAN
|802.11 ac
|Wifi-Direct
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|Digital TV
|8VSB ATSC; 256QAM Cable
|Analog TV
|NTSC
|IP Playback
|Multicast
|Unicast
|HLS
|OTT App Channels
Connectivity Bottom
|HDMI4
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|HDMI3
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|External power
|12V, max 1.5A
|Ethernet (LAN)
|RJ-45
|Digital Audio out
|Optical
|Antenna
|F-Type
|External speaker out
|Mini-Jack
|USB2
|USB 2.0
Power
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|Auto switch-off timer
|Ambient temperature
|0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F)
|Mains power
|AC 110-240V; 50-60Hz
|Maximum Power Consumption
|115 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
Dimensions
|Product weight (lb)
|16.8 lb
|Set Height (inch)
|22.02
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.02/3.15
|Set Width (inch)
|37.73
|Wall mount compatible
|100 x 200 mm
|M6
Supported Display Resolution
|HDMI
|Up to 3840x2160p@60Hz
|USB, LAN
|HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
|Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
Picture/Display
|Brightness
|350 nit
|Operation Mode
|Landscape
|16/7
|Display
|4K Ultra HD LED
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|43
|Panel resolution
|3840x2160p
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
Android TV
|OS
|Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
|Pre-installed apps
|YouTube
|Google Play Store*
|Google Play Movies
|Google Play Games
|YouTube Music
|Memory size(Flash)
|16GB*
Connectivity Side
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
|HDMI1
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|USB1
|USB 3.0
|HDMI2
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|VP9
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|TXT
|Picture formats supported
|JPG
|PNG
|BMP
|GIF
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (all ports)
|Auto Input Selection
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
