Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Business with purpose

At PPDS, everything we do flexes around making a difference for the world around us – our customers, our people and our environment.

image
image

Our customers at our core

At PPDS, whether we’re designing new professional display products, creating cutting-edge collaborations with our software and hardware partners, or developing imaginative solutions around them, we always start with our customers. As a part of the largest digital display manufacturer in the world, our purpose is to support each of our partners in optimising their digital vision and expanding their business by providing proven, tailored and versatile display solutions at the right times and in the right places.

image

A vision for the future

Our roots with Philips and our firm foundations with TPV mean that we bring the reassurance of quality and innovation, as well as a strong line of supply to AV and IT system integrators, installers and consultants. Delivering on the vision for our end customers around the world and across the range of industries.

Find out more about our business origins
image

Collaborating with our community

Our culture has informed our purpose from the very beginning. PPDS is committed to being a responsible supplier. We care about the sustainability of the products we bring to market, about our collaborative fight against climate change and about the impact we have in our social environment – the people and places all around us.

Find out more about PPDS CSR and voluteering
image

Discover more with PPDS

a1

About us

ppds people header

People

ppds foundations header

Origins

f1

Brand

h1b

Locations

sustainability header 1

Sustainability

a1

About us

ppds people header

People

ppds foundations header

Origins

f1

Brand

h1b

Locations

sustainability header 1

Sustainability

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch