CSR and volunteering

As a part of the TPV group, we believe in the power of technology to create amazing and meaningful experiences. Our products and our people are at the heart of all we do, and together we continuously explore ways to help people and communities reach their full potential – every single day.

In 2022 we launched TPV Cares, the home of our social and environmental impact initiatives.

Powered by the business units across our group, including AOC, MMD, and TP Vision, as well as here at PPDS, TPV Cares makes our AV products, as well as financial and volunteer support, available for deserving community projects.