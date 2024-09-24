Wherever you need us
PPDS is a global organisation with an international network that means we can help our customers extend their business around the world, too.
Positioned for your business
We have dedicated teams located across every continent and in local countries who are well placed to deliver both our products and the personal service for which we’re renowned.
And our Global Partner Alliance means that, when our customers need support in any other area, we can connect them with the trusted support and collaborative services they need.
Local sales, marketing and technical support
Headquartered in Amsterdam, we have offices and local sales and marketing teams on the ground and ready to support our partners and customers across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America.
In-house product manufacturing
Manufacturing our products via our parent company, TPV, we have our own factories based in China and in Poland. Giving us the advantage of operational, design and component management, with the insights needed to manage our product flows to meet our customer demands. All while enabling us to be confident in the working conditions provided during the manufacturing process.
PPDS Studios and Demo Points
Supporting our partners with inspiring spaces to boost innovation, collaboration and business, our PPDS Studios each house our very latest Philips displays and technologies, as well as the opportunity to prove partner solution concepts. Based in Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Stockholm and the UK, each is also uniquely designed for style, comfort and flexibility. What's more, making it easy to showcase a Philips professional display around the world, you will find PPDS Demo Points with our partners globally.
International Customer Management
For international customers with installation needs that span the globe, our International Key Account Management team is on hand to bring together solutions and integration partners that are proven and pre approved in each region. One point of contact for true global advantage.
Your Global Partner Alliance
The PPDS Global Partner Alliance is a unique and dedicated global group of trusted collaborators that spans through every territory. The ultimate AV network, allowing us to connect our mutual customers with the support and resources they need, whether they’re in Europe, Africa, Antarctica, America, Asia or Australia.
Distribution matters
When it comes to distribution, we have the world covered. Knowing every country is different, at PPDS, we have selected local distributors that are carefully aligned with each country’s needs – delivering our digital signage, interactive screens, videowalls, LED displays and professional TVs to our customers safely and efficiently.
