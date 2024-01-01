Choose a country or region to view content specific to your geographic location.

MediaSuite

43HFL5214U/12

Energy Label: f
Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.
Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Display 4K Ultra HD LED
Diagonal screen size (metric) 108
Diagonal screen size (inch) 43
Panel resolution 3840 x 2160p
Brightness 350
Contrast ratio (typical) 1200:1

Audio

Sound output Power 20 (2x10)
Speakers 2.0
Down Firing
Bathroom speaker out 1.5 W Mono 8 ohm
Sound Features DTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound

Design

Colour Black

Android TV

Memory size (Flash) 16 GB*
OS Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
Pre-installed apps Netflix*
YouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Digital TV DVB-T/T2/C
HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
Analogue TV PAL
IP Playback Multicast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN 802.11 ac
Wi-Fi-Direct

Side Connectivity

Common Interface Slot CI+ 1.3.2
USB1 USB 3.0
Headphone out Mini-Jack
HDMI1 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Connectivity Bottom

External power 12 V, max 1.5 A
Ethernet (LAN) RJ-45
Antenna IEC-75
Bathroom speaker out Mini-Jack
External Control RJ-48
USB 2 USB 2.0
HDMI 2 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
HDMI 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMI ARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC) One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
RJ48 IR-In/Out
Serial Xpress interface

Hospitality Features

Sharing Chromecast Ultra built in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
Your brand Customisable Home Screen
Customisable Welcome App
Location Name (Geonames ID)
CMND&Create
Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
Convenience Google Assistant*
Google Account Login
Weather Forecast
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Clock in OFF mode
Theme TV
Wake Up Alarm
Sleep Timer
CMND&Control Off-Line Channel Editor
Off-Line Settings Editor
Remote Management over IP/RF
TV Group management
Local Updates via USB
Instant Initial Cloning
CMND&Check-In Guest Name
Guest Language
Messages
Bill on TV
Express Checkout
Remote Control Low-Battery Detection
RC Battery Door Lock
Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
Control AppControl
JEDI Native Android TV Control
JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
Serial Xpress Protocol
Crestron Connected
Joystick
Interactive DRM VSecure
Playready Smoothstreaming
Power control Quick Start Mode
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
Revenue generation MyChoice
Hotel mode Switch-ON Settings Control
Volume limitation
Installation Menu Lock
Menu lock
Joystick Control Lock
Prison mode

Healthcare features

Control Multi-Remote Control
Nurse call system compatible
Convenience TalkBack
Independent main speaker mute
Safety Double isolation class II
Flame retardant

Multimedia

Video playback supported Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supported SRT
SMI
TXT
Music formats supported MP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Picture formats supported JPG
PNG
BMP
GIF

Supported Display Resolution

Tuner Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
T2 HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
USB, LAN HEVC: up to 3840 x 2160@60 Hz
Others: up to 1920 x 1080p@60 Hz
HDMI Up to 3840 x 2160p@60 Hz

Accessories

Included Remote Control 22AV2005B/00
2 x AAA batteries
Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
Legal and Safety brochure
Edge Stand
Optional Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
External Clock 22AV1860A/12
DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Power

Mains power AC 220-240 V; 50-60 Hz
Energy Label Class F
EPREL registration number 935954
EU Energy Label power 51
Standby power consumption <0.3 W
Power Saving Features Eco mode
Auto switch-off timer
Light sensor
Ambient temperature 0 °C to 40 °C

Dimensions

Set Width 958
Set Height 560
Set Depth 77/80
Set width (with stand) 958
Set height (with stand) 590
Set depth (with stand) 219
Product weight 7.6
Product weight (+stand) 7.8
Wall-mount compatible M6
100 x 200 mm

