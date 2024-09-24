41BDL7224L/00

Made for results
L-Line
Unleash your imagination
Active Health Monitoring
Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast and simple by displaying the exact location should it experience a failure. Utilising this real-time software, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient procedure.
Factory calibrated
Calibrated in our factory under perfect conditions, Philips direct view LED installations are more efficient, with no need for on-site calibration. For fast and effective maintenance, all configuration files are available online.
Dynamic Panel Connect
Mix and match panel sizes to form a single LED wall of any shape and size. Dynamic flexible alignment ensures a perfect fit and a smooth, seamless surface. For added efficiency, each panel features openings on either side for versatile wired connections between panels and any external input connection.
Built-in cable and data wiring
Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.
High performance displays
Achieve perfection through precision. Quality and performance go hand-in-hand with Philips professional displays designed, manufactured, calibrated and thoroughly tested in-house.
IP30 rated conformal coating
Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.
Optional easy-mount brackets
Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curves (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shaped 90 degree corners.
Versatile shapes and sizing
Ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations on size. Shape into corners or flow through a creative curve with bevelled edge options flexing to your design.
Unique in every way
Go with the flow with a modular Philips LED display that can adapt to any shape, size or resolution. Build vast installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Flex seamlessly around doorways and openings, and move elegantly through corners and curves.
Certified fire retardancy
Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.
Limitless videowall
L-Line creates an LED videowall of any shape or size for a truly unique experience.
Features
Technical Specifications
Convenience
|Signal control loop through
|RJ45
|Power loop through
|For 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less, 10 A max
|Ease of installation
|Guide pins
|Light weight
Accessories
|Power cable
|2 pcs
|LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
|2 pcs
|QSG
|1 pcs
Cabinet
|Cabinet construction
|Die-Casting Aluminium
|Data connector
|RJ45
|Receiving card quantity
|1 pcs
|Power connector
|3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
|Cabinet diagonal (inch)
|40.6"
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|416 x 104
|Cabinet size (mm)
|1000 x 250 x 40
|Receiving card brand
|NovaStar
|Weight (kg)
|6.19 (±310 g)
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.25
|Cabinet pixels (Dot)
|43.264
|Receiving card spec.
|A5S plus
|Side angle (degree)
|90
Power
|Max. power cons. BC (W)
|<150
|Black screen power cons. (W)
|<11
|Max. power cons. AC (W)
|<125
|Input voltage
|AC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
|Typical power cons. (W)
|<41.67
Picture/Display
|Brightness before calibration
|1200 nits
|Calibration (brightness/colour)
|Supported
|Colour temperature adjust range
|4000~9500 K (by software)
|Picture enhancement
|Wide colour gamut display
|Brightness uniformity
|>=97%
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Refresh rate (Hz)
|2100~3900 (14 bits: 3900 Hz)
|Aspect ratio
|4:1
|Placement
|Landscape
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|160 degree
|Usage
|Indoor
|Brightness after calibration
|900 nits
|Colour temperature default
|6500±500 K
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|160 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|3500:1
Miscellaneous
|Conformal coating
|hub board, backside LED module
|Fire retardancy certification
|BS 476 Part7:1997
|UL94
|DIN4102-1
|Regulatory approvals
|EN55032
|EN55035
|EN61000-3-2
|EN61000-3-3
|IEC/UL60950
|IEC/UL62368
|IEC62471
|RoHS
|FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
|Warranty
|2 years
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~50 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|-20~45 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10~80%
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10~85%
Module
|LED lifetime(Hrs)
|100,000 at half brightness
|Module size (W x H in mm)
|249.9*249.9
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|2.4
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|104 x 104
|LED type
|SMD 1515 Copper wire
Packaging Data
|Gross weight (KG)
|9.15
|Dimension of packaging (mm)
|1354 x 392 x 221
