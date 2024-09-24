Products

  • image

Philips L-Line 7000 Series

22BDL7439L/00

No limits. No boundaries. The Philips L-Line 7000 series is an LED signage solution for endless possibilities in shape and size. Seamless linking and multiple size options enable truly unique displays of any dimension for perfect results.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Convenience

Power loop throughFor 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less, 10 A max
Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight
Signal control loop throughRJ45

Accessories

LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 pcs
Power cable1 pcs
QSG1 pcs

Cabinet

Receiving card quantity1 pcs
Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminium
Data connectorRJ45
Power connector3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
Cabinet resolution (W x H)128 x 64
Cabinet size (mm)500 x 250 x 40
Cabinet diagonal (inch)22"
Weight (kg)3.38 kg (±169 g)
Cabinet pixels (Dot)8,192
Cabinet area (m2)0.125
Receiving card brandNovaStar
Receiving card spec.A5S Plus
Side angle (degree)90

Power

Black screen power cons. (W)<9
Max. power cons. BC (W)<100.3
Max. power cons. AC (W)<73.8
Input voltageAC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
Typical power cons. (W)<24.6

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20~50 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%
Temperature range (operation)-20~45 °C

Miscellaneous

Fire retardancy certificationBS 476 Part7:1997
UL94
Conformal coatinghub board, backside LED module
Regulatory approvalsEN55032
EN55035
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
RoHS
FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
EAC
Warranty2 years

Picture/Display

Calibration (brightness/colour)Supported
Colour temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Brightness before calibration3500 nits
Refresh rate (Hz)2100~3900 (14 bits:3900 Hz)
Brightness uniformity>=97%
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Picture enhancementWide colour gamut display
UsageIndoor
Aspect ratio4:1
PlacementLandscape
Viewing angle (horizontal)140 degree
Brightness after calibration2650 nits
Viewing angle (vertical)140 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)11000:1
Colour temperature default6500±500 K

Module

LED lifetime(Hrs)100,000 at half brightness
Module size (W x H in mm)249.9*249.9
Pixel pitch (mm)3.9
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
Module resolution (WxH pixels)64 x 64
LED typeSMD 1921 Copper wire

Packaging Data

Gross weight (KG)7.39
Dimension of packaging (mm)650x421x224
Show more specs

