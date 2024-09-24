Products

Philips L-Line 6000 Series

27BDL6395L/00

Building block of 4-in-1 mini LED to achieve 4K resolution at 165", 16:9 or 32:9 panoramic view display. The 6395 Series deliver on lower power and heat emissions, supporting HDR10+ and 12 bit colours for the deepest visual experiences.

Features

Technical Specifications

Convenience

Power loop throughFor 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less
Signal control loop throughRJ45
Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight
Locking mechanism for cabinet

Accessories

Power loop through cable1 pcs
LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 pcs
QSG1 pcs

Cabinet

Receiving card quantity2 pcs
Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminium + Aluminium back cover
Data connectorRJ45
Cabinet resolution (W x H)640 × 360
Cabinet size (mm)608x342x59
Power connectorIn/Out(C14/C13)
Cabinet diagonal (inch)27.5
Weight (kg)7.32 kg
Receiving card brandNovastar
Cabinet pixels (Dot)230, 400
Cabinet area (m2)0.208
Receiving card spec.A8S-N

Power

Max. power cons. BC (W)866 W
Max. power cons. AC (W)722 W
Input voltageAC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
Consumption (Typical)50 W

Miscellaneous

Regulatory approvalsRoHS
EAC
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class B
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
EN55032
EN55035
Warranty1 year

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20~50 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%
Temperature range (operation)-20~45 °C

Picture/Display

Colour temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Calibration (brightness/colour)Supported
Brightness before calibration650 nits
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Refresh rate (Hz)1920~3840
Picture enhancementWide colour gamut display
Usage24/7 hrs, Indoor
Brightness after calibration550 nits
Aspect ratio16:9
Brightness Uniformity>=97%
PlacementLandscape
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
Colour temperature default6500±500 K
Contrast ratio (typical)>=3000:1
Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree

Module

Module size (W x H in mm)303.9x170.9
LED lifetime(Hrs)50,000
Pixel pitch (mm)0.95
Pixel constitution4R4G4B
Module resolution (WxH pixels)320x180
LED typeSMD 1616 Copper wire
Show more specs

Discover Philips L-Line 6000 Series

