27BDL6395L/00

Technical Specifications
Convenience
|Power loop through
|For 230 V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110 V environments: 4 cabinets or less
|Signal control loop through
|RJ45
|Ease of installation
|Guide pins
|Light weight
|Locking mechanism for cabinet
Accessories
|Power loop through cable
|1 pcs
|LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
|1 pcs
|QSG
|1 pcs
Cabinet
|Receiving card quantity
|2 pcs
|Cabinet construction
|Die-Casting Aluminium + Aluminium back cover
|Data connector
|RJ45
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|640 × 360
|Cabinet size (mm)
|608x342x59
|Power connector
|In/Out(C14/C13)
|Cabinet diagonal (inch)
|27.5
|Weight (kg)
|7.32 kg
|Receiving card brand
|Novastar
|Cabinet pixels (Dot)
|230, 400
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.208
|Receiving card spec.
|A8S-N
Power
|Max. power cons. BC (W)
|866 W
|Max. power cons. AC (W)
|722 W
|Input voltage
|AC100~240 V (50 and 60 Hz)
|Consumption (Typical)
|50 W
Miscellaneous
|Regulatory approvals
|RoHS
|EAC
|EN61000-3-2
|EN61000-3-3
|FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class B
|IEC/UL60950
|IEC/UL62368
|IEC62471
|EN55032
|EN55035
|Warranty
|1 year
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~50 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10~80%
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10~85%
|Temperature range (operation)
|-20~45 °C
Picture/Display
|Colour temperature adjust range
|4000~9500 K (by software)
|Calibration (brightness/colour)
|Supported
|Brightness before calibration
|650 nits
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Refresh rate (Hz)
|1920~3840
|Picture enhancement
|Wide colour gamut display
|Usage
|24/7 hrs, Indoor
|Brightness after calibration
|550 nits
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Brightness Uniformity
|>=97%
|Placement
|Landscape
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|160 degree
|Colour temperature default
|6500±500 K
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|>=3000:1
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|160 degree
Module
|Module size (W x H in mm)
|303.9x170.9
|LED lifetime(Hrs)
|50,000
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|0.95
|Pixel constitution
|4R4G4B
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|320x180
|LED type
|SMD 1616 Copper wire
