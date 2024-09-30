What is Wave?
Wave is an evolutionary cloud ecosystem unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence of your Philips professional display fleet.
It connects your entire fleet of displays to your custom system integration software – putting you in full control with one simple to use cloud-based platform.
Laura Vaihinen – FirstView Digital Signage
"Wave Controller saves us time and, in our business, time is money. Now we can proactively monitor displays anytime and from anywhere, proactively intervening if there are issues."
Bringing vision into the future for Finnish eye care specialist, Silmäasema, FirstView installs Philips professional displays managed remotely with PPDS Wave...
6 unique reasons to choose Wave
Scalable and future proof
Scalable solution that can grow with your business offering
Energy management in action
Proactively address issues without onsite intervention, optimise performance and power consumption
Efficient workflows
Efficiently provision and maintain installations and updates, save total cost of ownership of a deployment
Secure
Have piece of mind with the latest updates and security considerations
Focus on innovation and design
Cross platform support of different display types allows you to focus on innovation and design (not compatibility)
Identify issues remotely
Avoid service interruptions and enhance your customers in store / in office / in class-room / in public venue experience
Interested to join our next Wave webinar?
The PPDS Wave team will bring the features, functions, and the benefits of the Wave Controller app to life, demonstrating its versatility and ease-of-use.
