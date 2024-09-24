Introducing PPDS Wave Controller
Wave Controller is your cloud-based remote management platform allowing you to manage and control your fleet of Philips professional displays – remotely, securely and sustainably.
An essential application for your daily workflow:
Manages your displays proactively and remotely from one central location
Works with different display hardware and generations so you can focus on innovation and not compatibility
Reduces the need for costly truck rolls and onsite display interventions
Enables proactive servicing of displays without interruptions or travelling to site
Allows you to scale integrations with a cloud native solution
Controls costs, eliminating the need to debug and maintain displays onsite
Enhances sustainability, reducing the need for additional hardware and travelling to site
Why Wave Controller?
Global vision
Manage your fleet of displays, wherever they are, from wherever you are
Sustainability in action
Remotely control power scheduling and settings
Open to technology
Easy to integrate with API first architecture
An evolutionary way to remotely manage, control and monitor your fleet in a sustainable way
Truck rolls mean unnecessary travel, using resources and increasing CO2 emissions
Displays need to be controlled optimally to maximise energy efficiency
Predictive maintenance is key to preventing service disruptions
Wave Controller subscriptions
From easy install to advanced professional management for large display fleets
