Open2 a sustainable future

Rationalising the journey from our door to yours



From our brown box packaging printed in only one colour, soy-based ink, through to our specially designed pallets, maximising the loads in any one shipment and reducing Tank to Wheel (TTW) CO2 by over 184 tons, and lowering wood consumption and natural resources used by more than 107 tons, we are dedicated to rationalising the impact of our operations, and each of our products.