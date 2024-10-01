Open2 a sustainable future
On our quest for sustainable innovation we take constant responsibility
At PPDS, the path to a more sustainable world is one to take together – our PPDS people and partners globally, and all stakeholders in our supply chain, including our TPV colleagues and, of course, at Philips. Journey with us as we continue to innovate new, energy-conscious products and solutions. Supporting good health, wellbeing, and quality education, as well as taking climate action, for all communities, globally, as we go.
Philips Tableaux
Open2 display with zero energy
No need to power up to display content
Philips Tableaux is the new Advanced Colour ePaper breaking into a brand new, sustainable display category. Sounds unreal? It’s true! Tableaux displays don’t require any power at all to show a full colour image. 24/7. Indefinitely! Need to change the content? Simply plug in or add batteries and your image will be updated in less than a minute, using x20 less power than boiling your kettle for a cup of coffee.
Open2 decarbonising displays
Minimising our footprint, neutralising carbon
Let’s face it, digital displays can’t be fully carbon neutral naturally. Even built using recycled plastics and components, the manufacturing process will still have some impact on the environment. At PPDS we are working to minimise the effect of each of our displays – reducing, recycling, repairing and repurposing – as well as measuring and investing to neutralise carbon footprints.
Open2 modular repairability
Sustainable products that are easily rejuvenated
Whether we’re talking about the easy-to-change cabinets in our dvLED display range or our Android SoC that allows products to be updated with all the latest software, features and functionality, keeping them at the cutting-edge for longer, Philips professional displays are designed to stand the test of time, with repairability and rejuvenation built-in.
Open2 saving on print, packaging and pallets
Rationalising the journey from our door to yours
From our brown box packaging printed in only one colour, soy-based ink, through to our specially designed pallets, maximising the loads in any one shipment and reducing Tank to Wheel (TTW) CO2 by over 184 tons, and lowering wood consumption and natural resources used by more than 107 tons, we are dedicated to rationalising the impact of our operations, and each of our products.
Contact
Get in touch