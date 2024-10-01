Products

Open2 a sustainable future

image

On our quest for sustainable innovation we take constant responsibility

At PPDS, the path to a more sustainable world is one to take together – our PPDS people and partners globally, and all stakeholders in our supply chain, including our TPV colleagues and, of course, at Philips. Journey with us as we continue to innovate new, energy-conscious products and solutions. Supporting good health, wellbeing, and quality education, as well as taking climate action, for all communities, globally, as we go.

Download our report
image

Philips Tableaux

Open2 display with zero energy

No need to power up to display content

Philips Tableaux is the new Advanced Colour ePaper breaking into a brand new, sustainable display category. Sounds unreal? It’s true! Tableaux displays don’t require any power at all to show a full colour image. 24/7. Indefinitely! Need to change the content? Simply plug in or add batteries and your image will be updated in less than a minute, using x20 less power than boiling your kettle for a cup of coffee.

Discover Philips Tableaux
image

Open2 decarbonising displays

Minimising our footprint, neutralising carbon

Let’s face it, digital displays can’t be fully carbon neutral naturally. Even built using recycled plastics and components, the manufacturing process will still have some impact on the environment. At PPDS we are working to minimise the effect of each of our displays – reducing, recycling, repairing and repurposing – as well as measuring and investing to neutralise carbon footprints.

Find out more in our sustainability report
image

Open2 modular repairability

Sustainable products that are easily rejuvenated

Whether we’re talking about the easy-to-change cabinets in our dvLED display range or our Android SoC that allows products to be updated with all the latest software, features and functionality, keeping them at the cutting-edge for longer, Philips professional displays are designed to stand the test of time, with repairability and rejuvenation built-in.

image

Open2 saving on print, packaging and pallets

Rationalising the journey from our door to yours

From our brown box packaging printed in only one colour, soy-based ink, through to our specially designed pallets, maximising the loads in any one shipment and reducing Tank to Wheel (TTW) CO2 by over 184 tons, and lowering wood consumption and natural resources used by more than 107 tons, we are dedicated to rationalising the impact of our operations, and each of our products.

Packaging, palletisation and distribution

Our circular approach to sustainability

We’re taking a circular approach to sustainability, ensuring it goes beyond product management and includes every aspect of our business and all our stakeholders. This isn’t about a strategy from the top. The results of our sustainability efforts affect us all, so it’s an inclusive approach that we’re all engaged and committed to, throughout PPDS.


Martijn van der Woude
VP Global Marketing and Business Development, PPDS

image

