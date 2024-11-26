For the MUSE Digital Art Award, we are delighted to collaborate with esteemed cultural institutions such as the Museo Nazionale dell’Arte Digitale and Fabbrica del Vapore, both at the forefront of presenting the latest forms of digital art to a cross-generational audience. We also benefit from the expertise in eco-sustainable exhibition curation provided by Jardino and the experience in multi-media exhibition design from Limiteazero. The initiative is further bolstered by several media partners, both from the art world (Artinfoland and Collezione da Tiffany) and the tech space (Connessioni and Sistemi Integrati). Spazio Meta provides us with all recycled materials for the exhibition and La Cucina di Albert from Oklahoma, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the social inclusion of minors in serious individual and social distress are in charge of the catering during the opening ceremony.