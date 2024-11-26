Products

As an interdisciplinary initiative, the Digital Art Award is made possible through the support of a robust network of partners.

image

In selecting our partners, we have given preference to organizations with positive ecological and social impacts

For the MUSE Digital Art Award, we are delighted to collaborate with esteemed cultural institutions such as the Museo Nazionale dell’Arte Digitale and Fabbrica del Vapore, both at the forefront of presenting the latest forms of digital art to a cross-generational audience. We also benefit from the expertise in eco-sustainable exhibition curation provided by Jardino and the experience in multi-media exhibition design from Limiteazero. The initiative is further bolstered by several media partners, both from the art world (Artinfoland and Collezione da Tiffany) and the tech space (Connessioni and Sistemi Integrati). Spazio Meta provides us with all recycled materials for the exhibition and La Cucina di Albert from Oklahoma, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the social inclusion of minors in serious individual and social distress are in charge of the catering during the opening ceremony.

png
Museo Nazionale dell'Arte Digitale
png
Fabbrica del Vapore
3 comune milano 2023 11 13 104120 yidf
Comune di Milano

Institutional Partners

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
4 jardino 2023 11 13 104146 qfda
Jardino
png
Limiteazero
png
Unstainable
png
Spazio META
png
Comunità Oklahoma

Technical Partners

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
png
Collezione da Tiffany
10 art info land 2023 11 13 104420 hufg
Artinfoland
png
Sistemi Integrati
png
Connessioni

Media Partners

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
image

The MUSE Digital Art Award has received patronage from MNAD

The Italian National Museum of Digital Art is established as an autonomous museum by the Italian Minister of Culture in 2021 and directed by art historian and curator Ilaria Bonacossa, MNAD aims to embrace universal languages that unite generations and communicate the potential of becoming digitally aware citizens through art.

