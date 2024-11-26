Clatterbridge

Solution

Working with Parity Medical – a recognised supplier of critical solutions to the NHS – the hospital installed 141 fully-connected Philips MediaSuite professional Android SoC TVs inside all 110 private rooms, as well as in its communal areas. Patients now have the ability to communicate, enjoy entertainment, access personalised information and participate in their own care processes for a fully personalised patient-centric experience.



Running on Parity’s CompanionWave system, Philips MediaSuite TVs provide patients with 24/7 free access to hundreds of TV and radio stations, a wide range of games and instant access to thousands of popular apps from Google Play. Patients can also enjoy content from their own subscription services by casting directly to their TV from their own personal device (mobile, laptop, tablet), while their screens can also be customised to display their own favourite and personal photos.

Philips MediaSuite TVs also provide new ways for patients and hospital staff to communicate and share information, reducing the pressures and frustrations of having to wait for hospital staff to do their rounds.

Supporting 12 different languages, the CompanionWave platform from Parity allows patients to view and order their daily meals (including detailed nutritional information), find the names of the staff working that day, see information on their prescribed medication, access test results and treatment plans, as well as provide feedback on their experience and where improvements can be made. In addition, PPDS was delighted to donate a brand new 75” HD display, providing an eye-catching and highly informative signage solution at the hospital’s new reception as visitors and patients walk in.