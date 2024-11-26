Clatterbridge
Clatterbridge Cancer Centre redefines hospitality for hospitals with Philips MediaSuite TVs
Background
Clatterbridge Cancer Centre hospital is Liverpool’s first specialist cancer hospital, bringing world-class treatment, pioneering research and dedicated care to the 2.4 million people living in and around the region. The £162m hospital was launched in 2020 to provide the best possible comfort and care for in-patients.
Challenge
The new centre is committed to providing the best. In addition to providing world-class treatment and conducting invaluable life-changing research, Clatterbridge is redefining the hospital experience for patients, whether spending a few hours, days, weeks, or even months, to help protect their wellbeing and assist in their recovery.
State-of-the-art, connected MediaSuite TVs fit the bill, providing personalised in-room entertainment services akin to those in a luxury hotel, and extensive bedside communications to ensure patients are always well informed.
Solution
Working with Parity Medical – a recognised supplier of critical solutions to the NHS – the hospital installed 141 fully-connected Philips MediaSuite professional Android SoC TVs inside all 110 private rooms, as well as in its communal areas. Patients now have the ability to communicate, enjoy entertainment, access personalised information and participate in their own care processes for a fully personalised patient-centric experience.
Running on Parity’s CompanionWave system, Philips MediaSuite TVs provide patients with 24/7 free access to hundreds of TV and radio stations, a wide range of games and instant access to thousands of popular apps from Google Play. Patients can also enjoy content from their own subscription services by casting directly to their TV from their own personal device (mobile, laptop, tablet), while their screens can also be customised to display their own favourite and personal photos.
Philips MediaSuite TVs also provide new ways for patients and hospital staff to communicate and share information, reducing the pressures and frustrations of having to wait for hospital staff to do their rounds.
Supporting 12 different languages, the CompanionWave platform from Parity allows patients to view and order their daily meals (including detailed nutritional information), find the names of the staff working that day, see information on their prescribed medication, access test results and treatment plans, as well as provide feedback on their experience and where improvements can be made. In addition, PPDS was delighted to donate a brand new 75” HD display, providing an eye-catching and highly informative signage solution at the hospital’s new reception as visitors and patients walk in.
Benefits
Meal and nutritional information: Patients can view and order their daily meals directly from the menu on their TV.
Patient-specific information: As well as daily staff lists, patients can access treatment and results details.
Friends and family survey: Hospital staff can measure patient satisfaction, making it easy to identify opportunities for improvement.
Translation support: CompanionWave supports 12 different languages, helping patients understand every detail.
Easy infotainment: Patients can enjoy the comfort of home, with Freeview TV and access to Google Play apps and games.
Mirrorcast: Patients can view their preferred subscription services, such as Spotify, directly on their in-room TV.