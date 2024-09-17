Philips Bedside TV
Comfort patients during their time of need with the new Philips Bedside TV. Designed for healthcare environments, this medical-grade 19-inch display delivers advanced connectivity, a customisable interface, and AntiMicrobial housing for superior patient protection.
An AntiMicrobial case minimizes the spread of germs and allows for easy cleaning, whilst nurse-call system compatibility provides convenient access to help in medical emergencies. CMND enables instant patient information updates, and Chromecast built-in helps keep a comfortable setting by allowing patients to cast content from their mobile devices. Galvanic isolation ensures a fail-safe separation of the headphone connector from the electrical environment near the patient’s bed.
Bedside TV
Advancing care with connectivity
AntiMicrobial housing
Clinical hygiene was paramount when it came to designing the Philips Bedside TV. Its JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial housing works as a protective shield to impede the growth of common microorganisms such as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella.
Hydrophobic glass
A toughened glass front with an anti-fingerprint, water-repellent coating helps maintain the hygiene levels of your practice. The front screen can be sprayed with anti-bacterial detergents with no wear and tear to the glass – allowing for quicker cleaning and a longer lifespan of each screen.
Clever cleaning
A dedicated cleaning button located on the rear of the device disables the front controls, allowing for fast cleaning that won’t accidentally change any settings or the content that’s being displayed.
Easy installation
Versatile mounting options make installing the Philips Bedside TV easier than ever. Place it as a standalone or combine it with the Medical Wall Mount with Articulating Arm for a full motion flat screen that can be displayed in landscape or portrait mode. The optional arm can also be mounted to hospital beds.
Cable management
The power cable is fully detachable allowing for easier installations in tight spaces or through the Medical Wall Mount.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
