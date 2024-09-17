Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Philips Bedside TV

Comfort patients during their time of need with the new Philips Bedside TV. Designed for healthcare environments, this medical-grade 19-inch display delivers advanced connectivity, a customisable interface, and AntiMicrobial housing for superior patient protection.

image

Designed to enhance

06 bedside tv healthcare hospital room 1

Healthcare

An AntiMicrobial case minimizes the spread of germs and allows for easy cleaning, whilst nurse-call system compatibility provides convenient access to help in medical emergencies. CMND enables instant patient information updates, and Chromecast built-in helps keep a comfortable setting by allowing patients to cast content from their mobile devices. Galvanic isolation ensures a fail-safe separation of the headphone connector from the electrical environment near the patient’s bed.

Healthcare

Bedside TV

Advancing care with connectivity

image

AntiMicrobial housing

Clinical hygiene was paramount when it came to designing the Philips Bedside TV. Its JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial housing works as a protective shield to impede the growth of common microorganisms such as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella.

Hydrophobic glass

A toughened glass front with an anti-fingerprint, water-repellent coating helps maintain the hygiene levels of your practice. The front screen can be sprayed with anti-bacterial detergents with no wear and tear to the glass – allowing for quicker cleaning and a longer lifespan of each screen.

image

Clever cleaning

A dedicated cleaning button located on the rear of the device disables the front controls, allowing for fast cleaning that won’t accidentally change any settings or the content that’s being displayed.

image

Easy installation

Versatile mounting options make installing the Philips Bedside TV easier than ever. Place it as a standalone or combine it with the Medical Wall Mount with Articulating Arm for a full motion flat screen that can be displayed in landscape or portrait mode. The optional arm can also be mounted to hospital beds.

image

Cable management

The power cable is fully detachable allowing for easier installations in tight spaces or through the Medical Wall Mount.

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

AntiMicrobial housing

Clinical hygiene was paramount when it came to designing the Philips Bedside TV. Its JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial housing works as a protective shield to impede the growth of common microorganisms such as Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella.

image

Hydrophobic glass

A toughened glass front with an anti-fingerprint, water-repellent coating helps maintain the hygiene levels of your practice. The front screen can be sprayed with anti-bacterial detergents with no wear and tear to the glass – allowing for quicker cleaning and a longer lifespan of each screen.

image

Clever cleaning

A dedicated cleaning button located on the rear of the device disables the front controls, allowing for fast cleaning that won’t accidentally change any settings or the content that’s being displayed.

image

Easy installation

Versatile mounting options make installing the Philips Bedside TV easier than ever. Place it as a standalone or combine it with the Medical Wall Mount with Articulating Arm for a full motion flat screen that can be displayed in landscape or portrait mode. The optional arm can also be mounted to hospital beds.

image

Cable management

The power cable is fully detachable allowing for easier installations in tight spaces or through the Medical Wall Mount.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

Made for results

  • undefined
  • image
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined

Connected comfort

Philips Bedside TV informs, comforts and entertains patients during their stay.

image

Success stories

ccc wesbite paul karalius
Success story

Clatterbridge

Clatterbridge Cancer Centre redefines hospitality for hospitals with Philips MediaSuite TVs

Read More
img 1380
Success story

AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende AV

AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende AV takes patient care to a new standard of comfort with PPDS.

Read More

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch