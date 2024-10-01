Products

Beauty lies within - get your Philips MediaSuite demo

Content sharing dongles? Who needs them? The beauty lies within with Philips MediaSuite TVs, with Google Cast giving guests access to all their content wirelessly, fast and fuss-free.

Bring the best experience to your hotel guests

94%* of your guests turn on the TV in their hotel room. Why not optimise their experience?

Now with Netflix

81%* of your guests already have their own Netflix account according to our 2022 guest behaviour survey! Let them enjoy their favourite content on the big screen with Philips MediaSuite.

Committed to Google Cast

You have 25%* more chance for a guest return if you offer casting services in your hotel room according to our 2022 guest behaviour survey. Google Cast is already integrated within Philips MediaSuite.

Your perfect audio visual accompaniment – Philips MediaSuite ft. Philips Professional Soundbar

Netflix-ready, Google Cast, and now immersive audio – simply the best!

Why choose Philips MediaSuite?

  • Stylish on the outside and packed full of features as standard, Philips MediaSuite TVs come with Google Cast, delivering a time efficient, all-in-one and cost-friendly solution for hotel integrations;

  • Accessible via a simple QR code or integrated into a hotel’s network for instant guest access, it’s easy to configure this important benefit to suit the unique needs of the hotel and its guests;

  • Easy-to-use: Stream into the future with PPDS – committed to bringing the best experiences for hotel guests, including Netflix-ready, into the long-term.

Ready to get started?

Request a free demo and learn more about all-in-one hotel integrations with Philips MediaSuite TVs. With Google Cast and Netflix-ready, discover the solution that gives your guests the flexibility to watch their own content in up to 4K on the big screen.

Lean in for hotel inspiration

Success stories

Discover how Philips MediaSuite makes the difference.

Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American

Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American brings the superstar experience to their rooms with PPDS

The Grove Hotel

Philips MediaSuite brings home-from-home hotel TV viewing to VIP guests at The Grove

Clarion Hotel Post

Clarion Hotel Post fine-tunes their guest experience with PPDS and Speeron

Philips MediaSuite

Your best in class hospitality TV solution

Discover the hospitality TV of choice for leading hotels around the world

