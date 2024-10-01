Impressive Branding
Créez un effet WOW pour votre magasin afin d'augmenter l'intérêt et le trafic des clients. Renforcez la présence de votre magasin avec un mur LED de qualité. Mettez à jour votre contenu avec nos solutions cloud.
Faites une bonne première impression et attirez plus de clients dans votre magasin
Vous souhaitez augmenter la visibilité de votre marque?
Vous voulez impressionner avec votre contenu?
Vous souhaitez générer plus de trafic vers votre magasin?
Notre solution de branding vous aide à attirer l'attention de tout passant. Vous trouverez notre recommandation ci-dessous."
Frappant
Faites-vous remarquer et augmentez le trafic dans votre magasin
Frais
Une touche moderne qui s'adapte à la nouvelle ère du retail
Inspirant
Stimulez l'imagination avec une expérience visuelle vibrante
Composants de la solution
Découvrez ci-dessous quels composants sont nécessaires pour mettre en œuvre ce type de solution
Philips X-Line
Attirer l'attention avec l'écran pour mur d'images Philips X-Line. Il garantit une plus grande flexibilité dans vos présentations, diffusions en direct et informations en temps réel à partir de sources multiples. Pure Color Pro augmente la luminosité pour rendre le contenu dynamique rayonnant et attrayant.
ADMIRA - preferred partner
Combine our Philips professional displays with Admira solutions to control the content broadcasting in all your stores and to create amazing experiences that impact your customers.
PPDS products are Certified Hardware by Admira, the leading smart digital signage and retail analytics solution.
Boost your business with Admira tools for content broadcasting, customer research, facility management and advertising campaigns on Philips proffesional displays.
The powerful system allows the emission of dynamic and interactive content, and customizes the broadcast according to the location and public profile.
Admira is also compatible with IoT devices and sensors, which allow collecting audience data and measuring and analyzing customers.
FirstView - Finnish preferred partner
World-class solutions with local expertise
FirstView is a Finnish digital signage provider that offers a complete turnkey solution - from site surveys to installation, training, and technical support. With 15 years of expertise and thousands of screens found worldwide, FirstView helps companies from all industries to enhance communication, drive purchase decisions and increase sales.
Multi Q - Norwegian preferred partner
Brings communication to life
Digital signage is all about reaching out with a message. We help our customers make their message more attractive, targeted, effective and easily accessible.
dimedis - preferred partner
Smart, digital and innovative solution competence
dimedis stands for digital media distribution. Founded in Cologne in 1996, the software company develops web-based software solutions. Its main focus is on digital signage, digital wayfinding, and visitor and entrance management for trade fairs and events. These sectors are covered by these main products: kompas digital signage, kompas wayfinding, ViCo and FairMate. More than 75 employees currently work for dimedis.
The customers are amongst others Messe Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Köln, Hamburg und Stuttgart, the Messe Dortmund, Reed Exhibitions Germany, Bosch, snipes, EnBW, Lanxess, BVB, HUESKER, Stadtwerke Karlsruhe, K+S, Zoo of Cologne and shopping malls like the Abu Dhabi Mall.
MDT - preferred partner
Performed by experience & perfection
Develop your extraordinary customer experience with digital communication.
Design individual information and effective advertising messages online with MDTs Digital Signage solution.
They deliver the content to your devices!
Grassfish - preferred partner
The future of digital. Today.
In the digital age, retailers need to be progressive, innovative and able to adapt to trends quickly. Future stores will include more and more elements of the digital world, creating a challenging environment full of new possibilities. To make the most of it all, retailers need reliable and flexible in-store solutions to connect and interact with their customers, deliver targeted content and improve customer service.
Grassfish's mission is to provide retailers with the right tools to put them at the forefront of digital retail transformation, boosting their brands and enabling them to create extraordinary customer experiences.
TDM Signage - preferred partner
Trusted by more than 2000 customers worldwide
A Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.
DS templates - preferred partner
DS Templates in the retail environment
DS Templates offers the convenience of managing 100’s of signage screens from one central web-based platform.
Publishing the right content to the right screen at the right time with just a few clicks and without the need for content management skills or technical knowledge. DS Templates offers the possibility to show content at the most relevant moments, tailored to your target group.
Easily create and publish your own content or use one of our 350+ predefined professional templates and integrations. Our templates make professional content accessible to everyone.
DS Templates combined with Philips Displays results in a sustainable retail solution. Easily scalable, plug-and-play, and reliable.
NowSignage - preferred partner
An Award-Winning Digital Signage CMS
NowSignage is proud of their humble beginnings and are a testament to what passion, vision and talent can achieve. Born out of Manchester, UK, NowSignage now serves a global customer base.
NowSignage established partner eco-system comprises of a vast and loyal network of solutions partners and channel resellers who operate with NowSignage across strategic regions and sectors on a global level.
Tailoradio - preferred partner
Tailoradio, retail sounds different
100% customized Digital Signage and In Store Radios Multisensory Solutions and store analytics. For a never before seen shopping experience. How does it sound?
Tailoradio is the main Solution Provider for the creation of 100% customized In Store communication projects for leading brands. In Store Radio, Digital Signage, Multi-sensoriality, audio-video system installation, Store Traffic Analytics and Proximity Marketing: Tailoradio is your reference point for a new and involving shopping experience.
Vivica - preferred partner
Manage your displays online
Certified partner from Philips
SignageUp! is suited to manage all your communication on your points of sale in a easy, centralized and fast way. All happens using your browser without the needs of additional software. You can access your SignageUp! cloud area from anywhere at any time. Fast and easy!
Novisign - preferred partner
The best solution for sending your content to any screen at any time from anywhere
Novisign are the digital signage software experts. From total support to simple set up, NoviSign digital signage software will help you improve the way you visually communicate.
Novisign believes digital signage was meant to be easy to use.
Because of this belief, NoviSign has helped over 20,000 screens across 5 continents successfully deploy dynamic digital signage solutions. Some of NoviSign clients include Disney, Ikea, Dole, Home Depot, NASA, Nokia, Ferrari, Papa John’s Pizza and more!
Artemis - preferred partner
Software for Remote Management of Digital Contents
A software tool that makes it easier for you to communicate with customers or employees through Digital Signage technology,
Central management of screens and your digital content,
Software that is designed for Philips displays, but can also be used for other display manufacturers or Android players,
A simple and user-friendly system, which Artemis One will deliver to you either separately or as a comprehensive turnkey solution.
easescreen - Austrian preferred partner
Realize your digital signage projects with easescreen highly motivated team
easescreen has been one of the most important pioneers in the digital signage industry for more than 19 years and is one of the world’s leading brands with its user-friendly software. The success is based on the experience of the entire team and its many years of cooperation. This stability ensures the highest level of competence. For the benefit of our customers.
DENEVA - preferred partner
DENEVA creates memorable, unique and impactful digital experiences in physical spaces by combining the versatility of DENEVA CMS software and all the advantages of Philips Professional Displays
DENEVA adapts to the demands and needs of each project, integrating innovative technological solutions adapted to the objectives of each business.
With DENEVA, you can centrally manage thousands of points. This will make it easier to manage personalized content to connect with people in real time and boost purchases at the point of sale.
Their projects in more than 100 countries guarantee a unique international scope in the digitization of retail spaces.
LTG Display - Signage Solutions
Digitizing store communication
We at LTG Display help stores in the retail and grocery trade with digitizing store communication.
Our signage software EasyDisplay with the module EasyDisplay DS together Philips Display Solutions creates fantastic opportunities for effective inspiration / price communication.
Get in touch with us and we will be happy to tell you more about how we can help digitize your store.
Telelogos - preferred supplier
Growing digital interactions around the world
Telelogos is a European software publisher that edits and markets infrastructure solutions dedicated to mobility, digital signage, and points of sale networks. Telelogos is recognized as a specialist in retail infrastructure having 60% of French market share for points of sale networks. Telelogos has completed its offer with a turnkey digital signage software solution that enables management and remote control of display networks.
Solutions for any digital signage application
NAVORI LABS for Digital Signage
QL Software includes everything you need to create, deploy, and play any type of content on any type of digital signage display or media player.
A pioneer in this industry, Navori Labs is an international leader in producing digital signage software. Navori Labs is headquartered in Switzerland and established for more than a decade in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Its digital signage software, QL, is available in two editions Express and Professional, either on the cloud and hosted on premises.
What do others say
Success stories
Fnac Brussels
El Fnac de Bruselas logra nuevas cifras en la experiencia del cliente con PPDSEn savoir plus
CCHH Concept Cycles Hamburg
Specialized Hamburg creates a world-first concept with PPDS.En savoir plus
Mercedes
Le concessionnaire Mercedes-Benz agréé du groupe Adarsa, basé à Valladolid, fait un saut dans le futur avec les solutions d'affichage PhilipsEn savoir plus
UX Global
UX Global renforce sa vision avec PPDSEn savoir plus
eobuwie.pl
eobuwie.pl repousse les limites avec un concept de magasin numérique alimenté par PPDSEn savoir plus
Contactez-nous
Get in touch - fr