cchh concept cycles hamburg 6

CCHH Concept Cycles Hamburg

Specialized Hamburg creates a world-first concept with PPDS.

Background

A concept like no other, Specialized Hamburg is the world’s first cycling store to combine state of the art equipment with a personal experience tailored for each customer. Set in a unique location that was originally designed as a luxury hotel in 1910, this pop-up store spared no expense in creating the ultimate space for cycling enthusiasts across all levels. Specialized is a brand that’s made for riders by riders—with a noble aim of representing the importance of the bicycle in everyday life, work, sport, and leisure.

Challenge

Concept Cycles Hamburg had only three weeks to set up their Hamburg store. A global pandemic thrown into the mix added to the challenge of completing this time-critical task. This popup concept needed to provide a premium customer-centric experience, whilst also assuring customer safety that complies with strict COVID-19 regulations. These restrictions also meant that fewer staff can be in the store, so an innovative solution was needed to ensure that customer service was not impacted.

We had extremely little time and had to get everything up and running in just three weeks. We are delighted with P.O.S Television and PPDS—two high-performance partners who are fully involved.
Henrik Schmidt, CEO, Specialized Hamburg

Solution

Such a demanding challenge required an elite team to solve it. Specialized collaborated with P.O.S. Television GmbH and PPDS to bring their pop-up concept store to life. Together, a complete digital set up that met every requirement was quickly devised and deployed. High-brightness displays were strategically placed in the shop front to captivate customer attention from outside the store. Inside the store, a vibrant videowall was installed to wow customers with inspiring content. A digital touch-screen kiosk was also installed to give customers tailored product information based on their needs. To comply with COVID-19 regulations, the store was fitted with PeopleCount—a digital customer entrance management solution that is reliable and effortless. This complete solution resulted in a successful store set up that offered a unique experience, superior service, and outstanding sales results.

Benefits

COVID-19 compliant: Customer entrance management is automatically controlled via the Philips exclusive PeopleCount solution, which circumvents the need for door staff.

High-brightness street signage: High-brightness street facing digital displays command attention in any lighting condition to boost store visibility and attract customers.

Touch-screen kiosk: Tailored customer service is offered by intuitive touch-screen displays that provide product information that is relevant to customer needs.

Vibrant videowall: Lifestyle content is beautifully displayed on a large-scale videowall to create a memorable experience that perfectly displays product advantages.

Digital signage: Information about financing, workshops, leasing events and more can be easily displayed across the various digital signage displays.

client

Specialized Concept Store

Location

Hamburg

Germany

Project

New concept store installation

Products

Philips 75” H-Line display (2 units)

Philips 55” Q-Line display (3 units)

Philips 24” T-Line display (1 unit)

Philips 49” X-Line display (9 units)

Philips 43” D-Line display (2 units)

Philips PeopleCount solution

CCHH Concept Cycles Hamburg

References

MediaSuite Q-Line D-Line H-Line T-Line Philips X-Line

