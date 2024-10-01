Products

Beauty lies within - get your Philips MediaSuite demo

Content sharing dongles? Who needs them? The beauty lies within with Philips MediaSuite TVs, with Chromecast built-in giving your patients access to all their content wirelessly, fast and fuss-free in up to 4K.

Why choose Philips MediaSuite?

  • Stylish on the outside and packed full of features as standard, Philips MediaSuite TVs come with Chromecast built-in, delivering a time efficient, all-in-one and cost-friendly solution for hospital integrations.

  • Easy-to-use: Stream into the future with PPDS – committed to bringing the best experiences for patients into the long-term.

Your true value in-room TV for your hospital patients

Increase revenue for standalone TVs

Significant revenues from less cost with Mychoice 2.0

Remote (de)activation of TV access

No PIN code needed thanks to Mychoice 2.0

Mirrorcast patient content

Patients can view their preferred subscription services directly on their in-room TV

Ready to get started?

Request a free demo and learn more about all-in-one hospital integrations with Philips MediaSuite TVs. With Chromecast built-in, discover the solution that gives your patients the flexibility to view their own content in up to 4K on their bedside screen.

Lean in for hospital inspiration

Success stories

Discover how Philips MediaSuite makes the difference.

Clatterbridge

Clatterbridge Cancer Centre redefines hospitality for hospitals with Philips MediaSuite TVs

AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende AV

AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende AV takes patient care to a new standard of comfort with PPDS.

Philips MediaSuite

Your best in class hospital TV solution

Discover the smart bedside TV of choice for hospitals around the world

Check MediaSuite product page here

