Philips Urban LED 7000 Series

44HUL7139DP/00

Offering a series of fine pixel pitches, the range ensures high brightness for advertising displays at bus stations, arenas, airports, and more. Housed in a die cast aluminum cabinet, with front and rear access for simplified maintenance.

Technical Specifications

Cabinet

Power connectorSeetronic
Data connectorSeetronic
Cabinet constructionProfile Aluminum
Cabinet size (inch)44"
Weight (KG)17±0.5kg
Cabinet resolution (W x H)128x256 pixels
Cabinet area (m2)0.5
Control SystemNovastar
Cabinet pixels ( Dot )32768
Cabinet Size (WxHxD in mm)500x1000x81.6

Power

BTU/M2 (AC)1923.24
Power consumption/M2 (W)(BC)660
Input voltageAC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
Power consumption/M2 (W)(AC)564
BTU/M2 (BC)2250.60
Cabinet Typical Power consumption (W) (AC)113

Operating conditions

Humidity range (operation)[RH]10%-90%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10%-90%
Temperature range (storage)-40~60 °C
Temperature range (operation)-30~50 °C
IP Rating (front/rear)IP66/65
Working environment (indoor/outdoor)outdoor

Miscellaneous

CertificationTUV
ITS
Warranty36 months
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
ETL
FCC

Picture/Display

Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Refresh rate(Hz)3840 Hz (with CE report and cert.)
Viewing angle (°) H/V160/90
Bit-depth(bit)14
Calibration(brightness/color)Color and Brightness
Color temperature adjust range3000~10000
Color temperature default8000
Brightness before calibration7000
Contrast ratio8000:1
Brightness after calibration6000

Module

LED typeSMD
Weight(KG)1.85±0.1kg
LED sizeSMD1921
Pixel pitch (mm)3.9
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
LED Lifetime (Hrs, half brightness)100,000
Module resolution (WxH pixels)128x64
Module size (WxH in mm)500x250
English UK

image

44HUL7048DP/00

See Details
image

44HUL7148DP/00

See Details
image

44HUL7039DP/00

See Details

28HUL7029DP/00

See Details
image

28HUL7039DP/00

See Details
image

28HUL7048DP/00

See Details
image

28HUL7148DP/00

See Details
image

28HUL7139DP/00

See Details
image

28HUL7129DP/00

See Details
image

44HUL7129DP/00

See Details
image

44HUL7139DP/00

See Details
image

44HUL7029DP/00

See Details
Discover Philips Urban LED 7000 Series

