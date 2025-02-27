28HUL7039DP/00

Technical Specifications
Cabinet
|Power connector
|Seetronic
|Data connector
|Seetronic
|Cabinet construction
|Profile Aluminum
|Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
|16384
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|128x128 pixels
|Cabinet Size (WxHxD in mm)
|500x500x81.6
|Weight (KG)
|8.5±0.5kg
|Cabinet size (inch)
|28"
|Control System
|Novastar
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.25
Power
|BTU/M2 (AC)
|1500.40
|Power consumption/M2 (W)(BC)
|588
|Input voltage
|AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
|Power consumption/M2 (W)(AC)
|440
|Cabinet Typical Power consumption (W) (AC)
|52
|BTU/M2 (BC)
|2005.08
Miscellaneous
|Certification
|TUV
|ITS
|Regulatory approvals
|CB
|CE
|ETL
|FCC
|Warranty
|24 months
Operating conditions
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10%-90%
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10%-90%
|Temperature range (storage)
|-40~60 °C
|Working environment (indoor/outdoor)
|outdoor
|IP Rating (front/rear)
|IP66/65
|Temperature range (operation)
|-30~50 °C
Picture/Display
|Refresh rate(Hz)
|3840 Hz (with CE report and cert.)
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Bit-depth(bit)
|14
|Viewing angle (°) H/V
|160/90
|Calibration(brightness/color)
|Color and Brightness
|Color temperature adjust range
|3000~10000
|Color temperature default
|8000
|Brightness before calibration
|5000
|Contrast ratio
|7000:1
|Brightness after calibration
|4500
Module
|Weight(KG)
|1.85±0.1kg
|LED size
|SMD1921
|LED type
|SMD
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|3.9
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|LED Lifetime (Hrs, half brightness)
|100,000
|Module size (WxH in mm)
|500x250
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|128x64
