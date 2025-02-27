Products

Philips Urban LED 7000 Series

28HUL7129DP/00

Offering a series of fine pixel pitches, the range ensures high brightness for advertising displays at bus stations, arenas, airports, and more. Housed in a die cast aluminum cabinet, with front and rear access for simplified maintenance.

Technical Specifications

Cabinet

Power connectorSeetronic
Data connectorSeetronic
Cabinet constructionProfile Aluminum
Cabinet area (m2)0.25
Cabinet size (inch)28"
Cabinet resolution (W x H)168x168 pixels
Cabinet pixels ( Dot )28224
Cabinet Size (WxHxD in mm)500x500x80.4
Control SystemNovastar
Weight (KG)9.0±0.5kg

Power

BTU/M2 (AC)2005.08
Power consumption/M2 (W)(BC)660
Power consumption/M2 (W)(AC)588
Input voltageAC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
BTU/M2 (BC)2250.60
Cabinet Typical Power consumption (W) (AC)58

Miscellaneous

CertificationTUV
ITS
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
ETL
FCC
Warranty36 months

Operating conditions

Humidity range (storage) [RH]10%-90%
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10%-90%
Temperature range (storage)-40~60 °C
IP Rating (front/rear)IP66/65
Temperature range (operation)-30~50 °C
Working environment (indoor/outdoor)outdoor

Picture/Display

Refresh rate(Hz)3840 Hz (with CE report and cert.)
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Calibration(brightness/color)Color and Brightness
Bit-depth(bit)14
Viewing angle (°) H/V160/90
Color temperature default8000
Brightness before calibration5000
Color temperature adjust range3000~10000
Brightness after calibration4500
Contrast ratio7000:1

Module

LED sizeSMD1515
LED typeSMD
Weight(KG)1±0.1kg
Pixel pitch (mm)2.9
LED Lifetime (Hrs, half brightness)100,000
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
Module size (WxH in mm)250x250
Module resolution (WxH pixels)84x84
Philips Urban LED 7000 Series

image

44HUL7048DP/00

image

44HUL7148DP/00

image

44HUL7039DP/00

28HUL7029DP/00

image

28HUL7039DP/00

image

28HUL7048DP/00

image

28HUL7148DP/00

image

28HUL7139DP/00

image

28HUL7129DP/00

image

44HUL7129DP/00

image

44HUL7139DP/00

image

44HUL7029DP/00

Discover Philips Urban LED 7000 Series

