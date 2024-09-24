Products

Philips L-Line 7000 Series

31BDL7324L/00

No limits. No boundaries. Philips L-Line 7000 series is an LED signage solution for endless possibilities in shape and size. Seamless linking and multiple size options enable truly unique displays of any dimension for perfect results.

Made for results

L-Line

Unleash your imagination

image

Active Health Monitoring

Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast and simple by displaying the exact location should it experience a failure. Utilising this real-time software, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient procedure.

Factory calibrated

Calibrated in our factory under perfect conditions, Philips direct view LED installations are more efficient, with no need for on-site calibration. For fast and effective maintenance, all configuration files are available online.

image

Dynamic Panel Connect

Mix and match panel sizes to form a single LED wall of any shape and size. Dynamic flexible alignment ensures a perfect fit and a smooth, seamless surface. For added efficiency, each panel features openings on either side for versatile wired connections between panels and any external input connection.

image

Built-in cable and data wiring

Your Philips professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

image

High performance displays

Achieve perfection through precision. Quality and performance go hand-in-hand with Philips professional displays designed, manufactured, calibrated and thoroughly tested in-house.

IP30 rated conformal coating

Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

image

Optional easy-mount brackets

Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curved (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shape 90 degree corners.

image

Unique in every way

Go with the flow with a modular Philips LED display that can adapt to any shape, size or resolution. Build vast installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Flex seamlessly around doorways and openings, and move elegantly through corners and curves.

image

Certified fire retardancy

Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.

image

Limitless videowall

L-Line creates an LED videowall of any shape or size for a truly unique experience.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Color temperature default6500±500 K
Color temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Viewing angle (horizontal)160
Viewing angle (vertical)160
Calibration(brightness/color)Supported
Refresh rate(Hz)2100~3900 (14 bits: 3900Hz)
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Aspect ratio3:1
Picture enhancementWide color gamut display
PlacementLandscape
UsageIndoor
Brightness uniformity>=97%
Brightness before calibration1200 nits
Brightness after calibration900 nits
Contrast ratio (typical)3500:1

Convenience

Signal control loop throughRJ45
Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight
Power loop throughFor 230V environments: 12 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 6 cabinets or less, 10A max

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)-20~45
Temperature range (storage)-20~50
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%

Power

Input voltageAC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
Max. power cons. BC (W)<115
Typical power cons. (W)<31.67
Black screen power cons. (W)<10
Max. power cons. AC (W)<95

Miscellaneous

Warranty2 years
Regulatory approvalsEN55032
EN55035
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
RoHS
FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
Fire retardancy certificationBS 476 Part7:1997
UL94
DIN4102-1
Conformal coatinghub board, backside LED module

Cabinet

Cabinet size (mm)750x250x40
Side angle (degree)45
Cabinet diagonal (inch)31.1"
Cabinet resolution (W x H)312x104
Weight (KG)4.57 (±230g)
Cabinet pixels ( Dot )32.448
Cabinet area (m2)0.1875
Power connector3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
Data connectorRJ45
Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminum
Receiving card quantity1 pcs
Receiving card spec.A5S plus
Receving card brandNovaStar

Module

LED typeSMD 1515 Copper wire
Pixel constitution1R1G1B
LED lifetime(Hrs)100,000 at half brightness
Pixel pitch (mm)2.4
Module resolution (WxH pixels)104x104
Module size (WxH in mm)249.9*249.9

Accessories

Power cable2 pcs
LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)2 pcs
QSG1 pcs

Packaging Data

Dimension of packaging (mm)1056x392x221
